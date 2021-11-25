Efinity flies powered by metaverse and Polkadot rods

Efinity warm up the engines, taking advantage of two strong bullish waves that are involving it. On the one hand, the interest at all-time highs for the token market linked to metaverse And games, on the other hand, participation in Polkadot rods to win one Parachain.

All for a crypto product that is still in its infancy but which could already take off, as it has been doing on the market for a few hours now. All within the large family of Enjin Coin, which could only gain from positive developments in this sense.

Efinity among the best of the day – here’s why

Enjin Coin, the token father from Efinity



Efinity at the center of two revolutions: this is what is happening

Efinity is a project born from Enjin Coin and is still linked to the world of gaming and gods metaverse. A sector that, as we have seen for example with Gala And The Sandbox, but also through Decentraland, is experiencing a moment of very strong rise and that continues to break new market value records day after day.

However, there is not only this behind it Efinity, because today the second auctions for the parachain on Polkadot, with the first that went to Acala and with Efinity that in all probability will win one of the next, with the second closing, in terms of votes, today.

A good time for Efinity, which in addition to riding these two waves actually has a lot to offer, because in addition to the development of a metaverse he’s going to bring NFT in the world of Polkadot.

Anyone with $ DOT in their wallet can contribute to the vote

We also remind our readers that it is through Binance, either through a normal wallet Polkadot it is possible to support this project. We will then be able to vote to take home tokens $ EFI, corresponding to how many $ DOT we will block for the vote.

This is an alternative method of obtaining one passive income from the possession of Token $ DOT and that allows us to accumulate even a little $ EFI, which for the moment are almost impossible to find on the markets.

For those who, of course, should believe in the goodness of the project and in its future growth, thus taking home tokens that could have a more important ascendant than that of Polkadot. With an important eye also on what is happening on $ ENJ, which remains the reference token for the whole ecosystem.

A good time for metaverse, gaming And NFT, even if, at least in our opinion, in Efinity there is also something more. For now our intuition is confirmed by a growth of over 15% in the last 24 hours.