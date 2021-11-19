Eicma 2021: program with dates, motorcycle brands, races, stands and ticket prices. Valentino Rossi present

The brands present, the areas, the events. All the info to better enjoy the return of the International Motorcycle Exhibition

Umberto Schiavella & commat; __ umbe__



The 2021 edition of Eicma, the number 78 of the historic exhibition event, is at the starting line. From 23 to 28 November at Fiera Milano Rho the two-wheel industry will be staged, which returns to welcome its public after last year’s forced stop due to the spread of the Pandemic. As per tradition, the first two days of the Exhibition will be reserved for the press and operators, from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 space for visitors and enthusiasts.

Eicma 2021: the protagonists – There are five pavilions occupied by the International Two-wheeler Exhibition within the exhibition center. More than 820 brands present, many news, previews, competitions and shows offered in the outdoor areas where the public can perform test rides with the means made available by the exhibitors. Despite some absences, it should be noted that the main national and international manufacturers will be present at the 2021 edition of Eicma. A parterre of companies that alone hold over 80% of the market shares. Among these we remember the most important: Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki, Kawasaki, MV Agusta, Triumph, Royal Enfield, Fantic Motor, Benelli QJ, Kymco, Sym, Piaggio, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, FB Mondial, Italjet, Moto Morini, Swm, Zero Motorcycle.

Eicma 2021: the Gazzetta Motori stand – The “rosea” will also be present at Eicma 2021 with the Gazzetta Motori station in hall 13, stand C89. A unique opportunity to admire some of the most fascinating two wheels that have made the history of Italian motorcycling. Harada’s Aprilia, Attilio Pignotti’s Honda CR500, Donny Schmit’s Yamaha 250, Bayliss’s Ducati 1198 Sbk and Ducati MotoGP, Suzuki Gamma 500 Lucky Strike and many others. Numerous surprises, meetings with special guests and lots of news.

Eicma 2021: MotoLive Arena – Unmissable the outdoor area dedicated to MotoLive, the racing soul of Eicma, now in its sixteenth edition, where the public can attend free of charge competitions and be thrilled by shows, music and pure entertainment shows. A unique and long-awaited show by enthusiasts to see the riders of the off-road sports disciplines up close, but also to carry out test rides in first person and to get excited with the phenomenal Freestyle Motocross, Trial Acrobatic and Buggy backflip runs.

Among the competitions hosted this year, the Final Round of the Internazionali d’Italia Supercross, the international Superenduro Eicma Trophy race, the Superenduro national race Eicma Trophy, the International Quad race Eicma Trophy and the Charity Race Eicma for Rider for Riders.

Eicma 2021: a tribute to Valentino Rossi – Thursday 25 November, the International Two-wheeler Exhibition turns yellow. The MotoLive arena will host One More Lap, the event organized by the Iwata house in collaboration with Eicma to pay homage to Valentino Rossi’s career with the Japanese manufacturer. An exclusive and spectacular event to retrace the crucial moments together with the champion, but also the anecdotes and curiosities related to 16 years of challenges and successes. Yamaha’s initiative also represents Rossi’s baptism in Eicma. “Il dottore” arrives at the 78th Edition of the International Two-wheeler Exhibition to receive the embrace of the public in an event destined to become a memorable moment for the nine-time World Champion and for Eicma.

Eicma 2021: E-Bike and test ride track – This year, the International Two-wheeler Exhibition is dedicating a special indoor area of ​​over 2,000 square meters to pedal assisted bikes. Inside, a fenced test track that extends over more than 250 meters and specially designed to offer everyone the opportunity to test the advantages and pedaling feedback characteristic of eBikes. The eBike Area will be located in Hall 24. It will be open from 23rd only for the press, 24th for press and operators and from 25th to 28th November for the public, access to the test track will be reserved for adults only and will be accessible without having to face obstacles, a feature that also makes it suitable for use with any electric bicycle.

Eicma 2021: Start up and innovation area – Space for creativity and the ability of young entrepreneurs to interpret change in pavilion 18. The Start Up and Innovation area is a true window on the future of the sector and offers a unique opportunity to the emerging realities entering the world of two wheels. This space, with its well-established formula, welcomes this year fifteen innovative companies that present ideas, solutions and prototypes to the general public and operators.

Eicma 2021: Temporary Bikers Shop – With the 78th edition, the Temporary Bikers Shop is back again, the commercial space dedicated to motorcyclists, where it is possible to see and buy accessories, clothing, helmets, components and equipment of all kinds for motorcycles. The shopping area for two-wheel lovers is located in Hall 15.

Eicma 2021: tickets online – The purchase of entrance tickets takes place directly on the official website of the Exhibition www.eicma.it. The cost of the full ticket is 19 euros (plus 1.50 fixed management costs), while for children aged 4 to 13 there is a reduced rate of 12 euros (plus 1.50 fixed management costs). The concession for IMF members has also been confirmed. Lastly, the possibility of opening physical cash desks with extremely reduced service is being evaluated with Fiera Milano, a purchase method that is however not recommended in order to reduce gatherings and pressure on the sales desks.

Eicma 2021: timetables – Press: Tuesday 23 and Wednesday 24 November from 8.30 to 18.30. Operators: Wednesday 24 November from 8.30 to 18.30. Public: from Thursday 25 to Sunday 28 November, from 9.30 to 18.30.

Eicma 2021: access rules – With regard to the provisions currently in force, which determine the capacity and regulate access to the events, during the online purchase of tickets it is necessary to select in advance the day of entry between Thursday 25 and Sunday 28 November. Eicma can be accessed with a mask and a valid Green Pass, or by presenting the certification of the negative outcome of the molecular or rapid swab carried out in the previous 48 hours. Installations will also be provided by the organization at the entrances to the fairgrounds of East Gate, West Gate, South Gate, where you can carry out a quick paid test before entering the exhibition.

Eicma 2021: how to get there – These are the directions for those who decide to arrive at the Fair by car or motorbike:

– from the highways A7-Genoa and A1- Bologna and A4-Turin: take the Tangenziale Ovest towards the north and exit at Fiera Milano;

– from Milan highway A4 Venice: Pero-Fiera Milano exit;

– from the A8-Varese and A9 motorways-Como: from the Milano Nord barrier, direction A4-Venice and Fiera Milano exit;

– from Milan: A8 motorway towards Varese-Como and exit Fiera Milano or A4 motorway towards Turin and exit Pero

-Milan fair.

As always, for those who reach the Fiera Milano Rho exhibition center by motorbike, Eicma offers a free covered parking service (PM1 – West Gate of the fairgrounds). You can also use public transport such as trains and the subway. For all the info, just connect to the appropriate page of the official Eicma website.