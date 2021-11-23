EICMA 2021, the news: Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello – News

The Moto Guzzi was unveiled at the Mandello headquarters at the beginning of September V100 Mandello was officially presented to EICMA with the description of its characteristics.

This unpublished road, which is a little closer to the crossover genre, shows itself with an aesthetic of a traditional setting (with references to Le Mans 750 of 1976 and 850 of 1981) and without stylistic leaps forward despite being completely new also in the technical structure.

Unpublished is also theadaptive aerodynamics which adjusts automatically the position of the flaps placed on the sides of the tank (17.5 liters) depending on the speed and the Riding Mode selected.

The open aerodynamic appendages reduce the pressure from the air 22% to the rider, bringing the protection from the air of less sporty tourers closer, while the windshield is electrically height-adjustable.

Everything, however, revolves around the new V-twin engine, always transversal and with final transmission ad tree, but this time with the liquid cooling.

He has always V of 90 °, but heads rotated 90 ° (BMW 1250 boxer style to be clear), displacement of 1.042 of the Italian Civil Code, double camshaft distribution and four valves (with finger rockers) per cylinder.

The power is declared in 115 horses and the maximum torque in 105 Nm, maximum rotation limit 9,500 rpm.

It is 103 mm shorter than the small block of the V85TT and has a new driveshaft housed in the swingarm single arm in aluminum alloy without reaction rod given its new neutral geometry.

Electronics adopts the six-axis inertial platform and the throttle ride by wire. There are four riding mode: Travel, Sport, Rain and Road each of which manages three different engine maps, four levels of traction control, three levels of engine brake and (in the version that includes them as standard) also the suspension calibration semi-active Öhlins Smart EC 2.0, capable of automatically adapting the hydraulic hydraulic braking. L’ABS is cornering type.

There are the 5-inch color TFT instrumentation, the full LED lighting system with DRL, the system bending light (with the pair of additional headlights that illuminate the inside of the curve) and cruise control.

The tubular steel frame is coupled to a wheelbase of 1,468 mm, the upside-down fork is coupled with a rear suspension with shock absorber placed laterally and devoid of progressive articulation. The wheels are 17 inches, the braking system is Brembo and the weight has not been declared.

There will be two versions of the V100 Mandello (the abbreviation was chosen to remember the former one hundred years of Moto Guzzi celebrated in 2021) which stand out for their staging.

The richer version includes semi-active suspensions Öhlins, the quick shift, the heated grips and the platform multimedia Moto Guzzi MIA (allows you to connect your smartphone to the instrumentation via bluetooth, extending its functions).

Prices and arrival date have not been announced.