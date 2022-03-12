El Salvador announces measures for crisis derived from the Russian invasion

I was 10 years in prison: woman sentenced for the death of her baby 3:23

(CNN Spanish) — The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, announced on Thursday night several measures with the purpose of reducing the impact of the world crisis on the pockets of Salvadorans, as a result of the war in Ukraine. Among the measures, the elimination of taxes included in the price of fuels, increasing the production of electricity, to keep prices stable, and the elimination of import tariffs on 20 products stand out.

“We are not going to control prices, but with these measures they should go down,” warned Bukele.

“We hope that as of Monday, people will be able to buy fuel and save 0.26 cents per gallon for the next 3 months,” the president announced on national radio and television.

The government estimates that only in the elimination of taxes on fuels it will stop receiving US$ 11.5 million per month.

In his speech, the president stated that the crisis resulting from the war in Ukraine, as well as the economic sanctions imposed by various countries on the Government of Vladimir Putin, is more complex because the world had already been hit by other problems such as inflation, problems in the supply chain, as well as the covid-19 pandemic, which is not over yet.

“We have no influence on the decisions, but the repercussions of those decisions do affect us and therefore we have to seek measures to reduce the impact,” Bukele said at the Presidential House, before several of his ministers.

Bukele also announced a deployment of different institutions to guarantee compliance with the measures, such as the elimination for one year of the import tax on 20 products of the basic basket, among which stands out: sugar, red and black beans, fertilizers, corn, bananas, onions, tomatoes and animal feed, among others.

“With these measures, on the one hand, we maintain the price and at the same time we generate competition since we facilitate the supply chain and that Salvadorans feel less the effects of these global crises,” said the president.

economic impulses

In addition to the measures to alleviate the impact of the world crisis, the president assured that he will launch 10 economic impulses, of which he has already announced two of them: investment in public works and the strengthening of tourism through surfing and the use of bitcoin.

Meanwhile, the Legislative Assembly, with an official majority, will submit for approval a series of reforms to encourage foreign investment and also facilitate the issuance of bonds in bitcoin worth US $ 1,000 million.

The Salvadoran president ended by informing that in the next few days he will send the deputies the comprehensive pension reform proposal.