El Salvador began producing clean Bitcoins by harnessing the energy of a volcano

The Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that many try to exploit, but at the moment only in the state of El Salvador it was decided to use it as a real currency. And it is in the small village ofcentral America which has officially arrived at the first “volcanic” extraction of Bitcoin

Mining (data extraction) has become one of the main activities to focus on and, a few months ago, the president Nayib Bukele expressed the will to exploit volcanic energy for the aforementioned process.

Mined the first Bitcoins from clean sources

Just yesterday, the same Bukele, announced for the first time the “mining” that exploits the clean energy produced by volcanoes and announced it through the your Twitter account.

We’re still testing and installing, but this is officially the first #Bitcoin mining from the #volcanode 🌋 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 1, 2021

The first clean-energy Bitcoin mining bodes well after the rise in + 10% on cryptocurrencies from early October. This is a very important milestone given that one of the biggest concerns regarding mining is related to energy sources. The exploitation of geothermal energy could benefit not only the environment, but also the costs of maintaining the mining activity itself.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador

Right now El Salvador it therefore becomes a model to follow as regards the Bitcoin and also the European states, first and foremost the Swiss, they are already working to develop and make the most of cryptocurrencies, which are not yet 100% trusted. A clear example is the China, which officially made them illegal. This novelty, however, represents a possibility that should not be underestimated and it will be interesting to monitor its trend over the next few months.

SOURCE