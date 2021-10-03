News

El Salvador began producing clean Bitcoins by harnessing the energy of a volcano

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

By Mattia Riccio –

The Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency that many try to exploit, but at the moment only in the state of El Salvador it was decided to use it as a real currency. And it is in the small village ofcentral America which has officially arrived at the first “volcanic” extraction of Bitcoin

Mining (data extraction) has become one of the main activities to focus on and, a few months ago, the president Nayib Bukele expressed the will to exploit volcanic energy for the aforementioned process.

Mined the first Bitcoins from clean sources

Just yesterday, the same Bukele, announced for the first time the “mining” that exploits the clean energy produced by volcanoes and announced it through the your Twitter account.

The first clean-energy Bitcoin mining bodes well after the rise in + 10% on cryptocurrencies from early October. This is a very important milestone given that one of the biggest concerns regarding mining is related to energy sources. The exploitation of geothermal energy could benefit not only the environment, but also the costs of maintaining the mining activity itself.

Nayib Bukele, president of El Salvador

Right now El Salvador it therefore becomes a model to follow as regards the Bitcoin and also the European states, first and foremost the Swiss, they are already working to develop and make the most of cryptocurrencies, which are not yet 100% trusted. A clear example is the China, which officially made them illegal. This novelty, however, represents a possibility that should not be underestimated and it will be interesting to monitor its trend over the next few months.

SOURCE

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

946
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
854
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
828
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
779
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
738
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
735
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
728
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
725
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
717
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top