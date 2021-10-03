News

El Salvador started mining bitcoin by exploiting a volcano

After the blow suffered in China, where the current government has officially declared all Bitcoin operations illegal, from mining to transactions, the cryptocurrency queen of the tokens market has resumed its ascent towards Olympus in a country that instead compared to China it has chosen a completely opposite path, we are talking about El Salvador which has literally embraced the project by giving legal value to the decentralized currency.

Apparently, however, the country of Central America has decided to set itself higher goals, in fact the mining operations of bitcoins have begun exploiting the geothermal power of the Santa Ana volcano, a unique operation of its kind which, according to what was declared by the president Nayib Bukele, has already generated 0.00599179 Bitcoin, or about $ 269.

The volcano as energy for the mining plant

Bitcoins mining, as you well know, requires a monstrous amount of electricity, to the point that in some cases the operation becomes inconvenient both economically and from an ecological point of view, which is why exploiting the geothermal power at Km 0 is a useful solution. and functional.

The president also posted a video on Twitter showing the bitcoins mining facility where it is built, near the volcano surrounded by lush forest as a backdrop.

This is an operation that keeps the promise made by the president to build a 100% clean mining plant, which however many have seen as a tactical move to further consolidate his political power over the state.

