Elden Ring, new information from the Taipei Game Show

We obviously listened to everything in detail, trying to steal as much data as possible. And we decided to recap all the new information of Elden Ring from the Taipei Game Show .

When the launch of a game approaches, it is inevitable to see coverage of various types in the meanders of the network, especially if it is a highly anticipated game. Still, in the case of Elden Ring, things got pretty quiet just a step away from launch, outside of the information the dataminers got during the beta. A little while ago, however, an unexpected surprise came directly from the Taipei Game Show, because the good Yasuhiro Kitao – FromSoftware producer – has granted a long interview in which, between what has already been said and known information, he has expertly inserted several new goodies, undoubtedly interesting for anyone waiting for the new work of Miyazaki and company.

As expected, this collaboration also led to one more “readable” narrative in general and crystalline, Kitao specified, but at the same time reassuring lovers of mystery and in-depth analyzes. In fact, those who want to put together the various pieces of the puzzle and connect the elements, will be happy to know that even in Elden Ring there is no shortage of dark spots and subplots full of secrets, and indeed there should be more descriptions of objects and NPCs than ever to titillate. their investigative ambitions.

The speech then moved on to the narrative element, and it was reiterated once again in detail what was the role of the author of the Song of Ice and Fire, George RR Martin, during production. The information is basically the same as Miyazaki himself gave during the interview with Edge: Martin wrote the entire mythology of the game, leaving From the task of building a story on it; this gave the director and the team a much stronger foundation to work on than in the past, and allowed them to create the plot more elaborate and complex (according to them) ever seen in a souls.

The conversation started immediately from the recent network test , a beta phase that the good Kitao San revealed to have been very precious, due to the considerable amount of feedback received despite the limited accesses. It even seems that the changes recommended by the fanbase have been many and of such quality that they are already partially implemented in the final game, although it is not clear exactly which elements have been retouched. Considering the limited time available, we believe these are mostly balance changes and marginal changes related to the combat mechanics, so it will be important to see if in the final version of Elden Ring you will notice some marked differences compared to the test.

Omnisouls

Elden Ring: Magic is a powerful tool in this title

The hottest moment of the interview came when Kitao started talking about the game design. If on the one hand he confirmed the already known desire to alternate open and explorable maps with “Legacy Dungeons” – locations more similar to those of the old souls and finely calculated – on the other hand he also stated that there will be surprises related to this alternation , because it will not always be clear. It is therefore possible that in Elden Ring we will also see hybridized maps, perhaps halfway between the open exploration of large fields such as Sepolcride and the complex internal structure of Stormveil castle.

The other surprise is instead linked to the progression, given that the beta hinted at the dry blocks to advancement, plausibly linked to the impossibility of properly managing the difficulty without setting limits. The producer confirmed that not all of them the regions will be explorable from the beginning (it seems that the management of the challenge level is the primary problem), yet he has seen fit to give us a further reveal … Sepolcride is in fact confirmed as the starting area, but it seems that it is not necessary to go directly to the castle, and that indeed that dungeon can be bypassed in favor of a completely new region already during the first hours, albeit with not a few dangers. In short, even in Elden Ring you could end up in brutal places right away if you decide to deviate too much from the path marked out; a formula that we would surely miss if it disappeared.

Elden Ring: Free exploration is important, but be careful where you happen to be

Ah, while we’ve talked about difficulty, there are confirmations even in this field. Kitao explained how Elden Ring is in fact meant to be a perfect fit entry point for new fans of the series. Attention, this is not so much linked to the general challenge level, which remains high with extremely fierce opponents, but to the mass of new options that can be used in battle. The producer has in fact explained how magic and bows are now significantly improved, so much so that he hopes that even the players who normally face the game only with melee weapons try them. In a nutshell, we could actually be faced with a souls with builds powerful and flexible enough to allow you to bypass many obstacles without exaggerated efforts if exploited properly (which, moreover, was understood by the beta). Moreover, it seems that the evocable spirits seen in the game can be upgraded once obtained, and that the stealth approach is favored by the weatherbecause darkness and rain diminish the field of vision of the enemies.

The most important news of all, however, concerns the launch. Although, in fact, no mention has been made of the heavy vulnerability of the online unearthed in recent days, Kitao said that the game is already in the gold phase, and will be released accordingly on the appointed day. There will apparently be one update at launchbut we almost took it for granted.

A glimpse of Elden Ring

Among other confirmations? There duration of the main plot if you go straight it should be around 30 hours, however you are talking about dozens and dozens of additional hours if you try to complete everything; there will be the inevitable New Game Plus again this time; There should be some sort of Hub called the Round Table Fort where many of the NPCs will congregate, and Sepulcride in the game will not maintain the placement of NPCs, enemies and items seen in the beta.