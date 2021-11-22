Electricity, gas and fuel: prices are racing

CREMONA – The National Consumers Union has conducted a study drawing up the complete ranking of cities with the largest price increases for electricity, gas and for the transport costs of private vehicles (petrol, diesel, tires), processing Istat inflation data for October. Cremona is in twelfth place in Italy with + 30.2%, a figure that confirms the concerns expressed by many at the local level over the last few months. Inflation took off due to energy goods, without which it would fall from 3% to 1.1% in October.

STRAIGHT FROM 355 EUROS

On average in Italy the item electricity, gas and other fuels, which includes electricity (protected and free market), gas, heating oil and solid fuels, increased by 26.9% from October 2020 with a Annual «sting» per family equal to 355 euros. Leading the ranking of the worst cities is Verona with an increase of 37.5% compared to October 2020, 39.4% more than the Italian average. In second place Bologna, with an annual increase of + 36.4%. On the lowest step of the podium, Forlì and Cesena with + 34.5%. The most “virtuous” city in Italy is Cagliari, + 18.5%, followed by Sassari (+ 18.6%) and in third position Catania (+ 19%).

“WIDE DISPARITIES”

“Astounding such wide disparities between one city and another. Yet for the item electricity, gas and other fuels there is a difference between the most expensive city, Verona and the cheapest, Cagliari, equal to 19 percentage points, an abyss, while for fuels and other operating costs of the private means of transport, between Grosseto and Forlì-Cesena there is a distance of 11.7 points », says Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union.