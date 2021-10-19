Elisabetta Canalis, who is, where and when she was born, age, George Clooney, Christian Vieri, her husband Brian Perri, private life

Elisabetta Canalis is the host of the third episode Hyenas. After Elodie and Rocio Munoz Morales, she will be the one to support Nicola Savino in the episode broadcast today, Tuesday 19 October, on Italia 1. But who is Elisabetta Canalis, who is her husband?

Who is Elisabetta Canalis: where and when she was born, age, Strip the news

Elisabetta Canalis was born in Sassari, Sardinia, on 12 September 1978, under the zodiac sign of Virgo.

After the classical high school diploma obtained in Sassari, he moved to Milan, to attend the degree course in foreign languages ​​and literatures of the State University.

At the same time she participates in various castings and in 1999 she is chosen as a brunette tissue for Strip the news paired with Maddalena Corvaglia. It will remain here until 2002.

Always together with Maddalena Corvaglia she poses for the 2002 calendar attached to the October 2001 issue of the magazine GQ which, for the occasion, is offered for sale at the price of 12,000 lire.

In 2003 she poses naked for the calendar of the magazine Max, makes the valletta in two editions of the sports program Controcampo, on Italia 1, and acts in the third and fourth season of the Carabinieri fiction.

The TV career

Also in 2003 he took part in the Ciao Darwin program, in the “Veline” category, together with Maddalena Corvaglia. In the same year he leads, paired with Federica Fontana, the comedy program Ciro presents Visitors.

In 2005 he leads for a week Strip the news, together with the former colleague Maddalena Corvaglia.

In 2006 he replaced Michelle Hunziker alongside Fabio De Luigi in the second season of the situation comedy Love Bugs. He also takes part in the cine-panettone Christmas in New York, by Neri Parenti. In the 2006/2007 season he returns to the side of Sandro Piccinini in Counterfield Last Minute.

In 2007 he is a regular guest of Gialappa’s Band at Mai dire Tuesday. He hosts the 2007 Festivalbar. In 2008 he participates in the cine-panettone La fata di papa, with Massimo Boldi and Simona Ventura. In 2008 she is co-host of Artù with Gene Gnocchi.

In 2009 he began working for the MTV Italia network. In 2011, together with Belén Rodríguez, Luca Bizzarri and Paolo Kessisoglu, he joined Gianni Morandi in running the Sanremo Festival.

On 10 March 2015 she was elected Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF Italy. Back on TV on channel 8 in 2021, conducting Cover Lives – The whole truth about …

Elisabetta Canalis: private life, Christian Vieri, George Clooney, her husband Brian Perri

In the early 2000s Elisabetta Canalis had a relationship with the footballer Christian Vieri. From July 2009 to June 2011 she was engaged to the American actor George Clooney.

On September 14, 2014 she married the Italian-American surgeon Brian Perri in Alghero. The wedding witness was Maddalena Corvaglia, for whom she was in turn a wedding witness in 2011.

Elisabetta Canalis and Brian Perri have one daughter, Skyler Eva, born on September 29, 2015 in Los Angeles, where the couple resides.