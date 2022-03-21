Elite Russian officers seek to poison Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian intelligence suspects | International | News

Russian elites have hatched a plot to ‘poison’ Vladimir Putin and fielding a successor who can restore trade ties with the West, according to Ukrainian intelligence officials.

The Ukrainian intelligence service says that Oleksandr Bortnikov, director of the FSB, the agency that succeeds the fearsome KGB, would be the man chosen to replace Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Putin was the director of the Russian intelligence agency before he became president and he and Bortnikov served together in the KGB in Leningrad.

According to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate in the war-torn country’s Defense Ministry, a “group of influential people” in Russia has begun plotting to remove the dictator from office. Experts are outraged at the effect of the Ukraine invasion on the Russian economy, which has been hit hard by sanctions. According to Daily Mail, the General Intelligence Directorate said: ‘Bortnikov and some other influential representatives of the Russian elite are known to be considering various options to remove Putin from power. “In particular, poisoning, sudden illness or any other ‘coincidence’ is not excluded.”

Bortnikov is believed to have a network of insiders who work and live in Ukraine, where he led a group of agents for many years.

Bortnikov fell out of favor with Putin after military losses in the first three weeks of the Ukraine war, during which time he also fired eight generals.

A Ukrainian intelligence source recently said: ‘It is noteworthy that Bortnikov has recently been disgraced by the Russian dictator. ‘The official reason for the disgrace of the FSB leader: fatal miscalculations in the war against Ukraine. Russia has lost approximately 15,000 soldiers in the invasion of Ukrainian cities. (I)