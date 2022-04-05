Elizabeth Gutiérrez, ex-partner of William Levy, dazzles with beauty and falls in love with everyone

Elizabeth Gutierrez She is an American actress, model and businesswoman of Mexican descent who became known for her participation in soap operas, particularly in Analia’s face. Also from 2003 and until this year she had a relationship with the actor William Levy with whom he has a son named Christopher Alexanderborn in March 2006 and a daughter named Kaileyborn in March 2010.

The beautiful blonde began her career in the middle after participating in the reality show Protagonistas de novela in 2003. After that, she was called to be part of the soap opera Never forget you of Venevisión International in which she played “Isabella”, who was the antagonistic character of the story. A year later, during 2006 and 2007, she participated in the telenovela cornered of Univision in which she played the role of “Paola Irazábal”, sister of David Zepeda and William Levy in the history.

However, this is not rosy in the life of the beautiful actress since after almost 19 years of relationship she separated from the actor William Levy with whom he has two children. At the end of January, the protagonist of the telenovela “Woman-fragranced coffee” confirmed their separation from Elizabeth Gutierrezafter facing a marital crisis, derived from the actor’s affair with Alicia Sanz.

A few days later it was the actress herself who issued a message, in which she asked for respect for her family, after all the accusations she was targeted for the controversial announcement she made Levy about their separation. He himself says the following:

“Lately and for obvious reasons we have been a point of discussion, of insinuations, of assumptions. Even coming to attack my children and making reference and questioning their personalities and values! William and I have always raised our children with love and respect! teaching them the best we could as parents… I will always thank you for supporting me and continuing to support me so that I can stay home and watch and be there for my children… there is no culprit in this situation!!! of attacks on his person… I don’t appreciate it!!… he is the father of my children, the most important man!! the one who cares for our well-being… every day… I always wish the best for him… love .. good health, happiness .. with or without me .. it is not an easy situation to be exposed and to be listening to different versions and being a point of attack .. only he and I know everything that we have been through .. our truth as couple…and there you will stay…with us!! Thank you as always for all the love I love and respect our family!!”.

On the other hand, last Friday, April 1, the talented actress turned 43 years old, so she shared various moments of the celebration on her social networks. In it she was accompanied by friends and family who made her spend an excellent day. In addition to her, her children were with her mother all the time to accompany her on her first birthday without her ex William Levy. the beauty you have Elizabeth it is really spectacular.