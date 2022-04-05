Entertainment

Elizabeth Gutiérrez, ex-partner of William Levy, dazzles with beauty and falls in love with everyone

Elizabeth Gutierrez She is an American actress, model and businesswoman of Mexican descent who became known for her participation in soap operas, particularly in Analia’s face. Also from 2003 and until this year she had a relationship with the actor William Levy with whom he has a son named Christopher Alexanderborn in March 2006 and a daughter named Kaileyborn in March 2010.

The beautiful blonde began her career in the middle after participating in the reality show Protagonistas de novela in 2003. After that, she was called to be part of the soap opera Never forget you of Venevisión International in which she played “Isabella”, who was the antagonistic character of the story. A year later, during 2006 and 2007, she participated in the telenovela cornered of Univision in which she played the role of “Paola Irazábal”, sister of David Zepeda and William Levy in the history.

