Elizabeth Gutiérrez walks on the way to the pool wearing a mini thong

At 42 years old Elizabeth Gutierrez It looks spectacular, and this has been shown in its recent publications of Instagram showing her during a day off. On the way to the pool she showed off her figure as if she were on a catwalk.

The beautiful actress showed off that she is in excellent shape by wearing a micro bikini with a pink thong that allowed her perfect tan to be appreciated. In addition, in a video that she shared in her stories on that social network, the three small stickers that she uses on her flat abdomen are notable.

In recent weeks, Elizabeth has received criticism both for her relationship with William Levy as for the comments he has made about his long relationship with the actor. However, apparently she doesn’t care about all that, and shared an image with the message: “Let them judge you, misunderstand you, let them speak ill of you…Never doubt your worth, just keep shining as you do forever”.

You may also like:

-Alicia Sanz is accused of being the third in discord between William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez

Close Receive free headlines about your favorite celebrities daily in your email Thank you for being a reader of La Opinion. Soon you will receive your first newsletter

-Elizabeth Gutiérrez chose Erika de la Vega to speak for the first time about the book by Jacky Bracamontes and the relationship with William Levy