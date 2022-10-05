Elizabeth Olsen opens up about her panic attacks that started at age 21￼

Elizabeth Olsen is opening up about suffering from panic attacks while living in New York City.

The 33-year-old actress says she never experienced a panic attack until she was 21.

“I did not understand what anxiety or a panic attack was until I was 21 years old”he told Variety.

“I remember I had them on a specific schedule. I lived on 13th Street between 6 and 7. I was crossing 6th Avenue at 14th Street and realized I couldn’t cross the street; I stood against the wall and thought that I was going to die at any moment”Elizabeth continued. “If I went from cold to hot, hot to cold, full to hungry, hungry to full, any kind of change in my body, my whole body was like, ‘Uh oh, something’s wrong!’ And I started to spiral. It was so weird. An ENT doctor said it might be related to the vertigo because it was really about spinning. So it was an interesting six months.”

Elizabeth also talked about how she overcame those attacks.

Courtesy of VARIETY

She said: “I had a friend who was seeing a neuropsychiatrist, or psychologist, I don’t know if they medicated her, because she had panic attacks before me. And I learned a lot of mind games. It was actually very similar to an acting exercise we did on Atlantic, which is called replay, where you’re constantly making observations about the person in front of you and just trying to connect. When I was walking down the street, I would just start naming everything I saw out loud to get out of the spiraling thoughts in my brain. That was a useful tool. But it became a practice that got me out of it. I didn’t want to take medicine, but I had medicine in case I felt like I had an emergency and just having that in my bag felt good. It is very strange because I was not an anxious child. She was very loud and confident.”.