Elle Fanning: 7 Movies to Love Her

Wish you were very young Elle Fanning She stole our hearts with her enormous talent and the undoubted friendliness that characterizes her.

For more than two decades, the beautiful American actress has carved an admirable path in film and televisionwith roles in the drama, comedy and thriller that keep spinning in our heads.

On the occasion of his birthday, we take a tour of some of the highest rated films of his careerwhich, of course, have contributed to increasing our admiration for her.

20th Century Women (2016)

late 70’sthree women explore love and freedom in californiawhile a teenager experiences the passage to maturity surrounded by them: his mother and two friends, who will mark him forever.

the year is 1979. In Saint BarbaraDorothea Fields (Annette Benning) is an energetic single woman whose main concern is your child’s education 15-year-old Jamie (Lucas Jade Zuman), in a time of rebellion and full cultural change. Given the impossibility of controlling her son, Dorothea requests the help of two young women: Abbie (Greta Gerwig), a punk artist from free spirit who lives as a guest in the house of the Fields and Julie (Elle Fanning), the intelligent and provocative neighbor.

Super 8 (2011)

(Oddly enough too) the year is 1979. In a small town in Ohio, a series of strange unexplained phenomena begin to unleash after the derailment of a train, which makes several young people interested in cinema suspect, who were witnesses of the factthat the catastrophe was not an accident. Super 8 it is exciting, dazzlingly visual and deeply emotional.