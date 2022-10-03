Elle Fanning poses sexy with a top and a snake, like Britney Spears

Elle Fanning she shed her modesty and posed as sexy as ever: with a miniskirt, top and a long snake around her neck. The child star’s sister Dakota Fanning emulated the singer Britney Spears in a performance from more than 20 years ago, when he performed at the MTV Music Awards.

Elle Fanning, who has participated in films such as “Maleficent”, “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Violet and Finch”, showed off her figure through photographs that are very suitable for Halloween parties. The 25-year-old actress recreated the outfit Britney wore to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

With a fake snake around her neck, a green top with rhinestones, a mini skirt with dangling charms and tall boots, Elle showed off her first costume for the scariest night of the year, selected by her costume designer.

“Ghosts from Halloween past,” Fanning wrote in her Instagram post, where she has more than 6 million followers.

With a metallic makeup, blonde hair with very marked waves and very outlined eyes, Elle received hundreds of applause.

(Elle Fanning and Britney Spears / Instagram, AP)

“Iconic”, wrote Paris Hilton; “This costume is fantastic,” Chloe Grace Moretz put it; “Surprising”, “Oh, my God, the Britney” and “What good memories”, are some of the comments that the actress received on the social network.

Britney Spears made history at the VMA Awards with the song “I’m a Slave 4 U” which took place on stage at the Metropolitan Opera House, NY, 21 years ago.

Currently, Elle Fanning continues to work as an executive producer and as an actress for Catherine the Great for the third season of “The Great.” “This is the longest character I’ve ever played and she has meant a lot to me as I figure out who I want to be in this world,” Elle told Harper’s Bazaar Australia.