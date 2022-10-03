Elle Fanning Recreated an Iconic Britney Spears Look for Halloween

With the spooky season truly upon us, the annual influx of celebrity Halloween costumes has already begun. Last year, social media received snaps of Harry Styles as Dorothy from The Wizard of OzLizzo as Baby Yoda, Kendall Jenner as Attacks on Mars Martian and Cardi B as Morticia Addams. Now, Elle Fanning has Finally revealed her 2021 Britney Spears Halloween costume, and the resemblance is uncanny.

In an Instagram post shared on October 2, The Plainville Girl star uploaded a series of photos taken during last year’s Halloween celebrations, along with the caption, “Ghosts of Halloween Past.” Featuring a green top, shorts, boots, and a fake snake around her neck, Fanning’s costume is a neat recreation of Spears’ memorable appearance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, during which the singer performed “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the New Metropolitan Opera House in York City while holding an albino python.

Fanning’s efforts did not go unnoticed by fans, many of whom praised the actor’s Spears-inspired costume. “Wow, you did Brit justice,” one user commented, while another joked, “I thought the snake was real for a second.”

A number of celebrity fans were also quick to share their thoughts on Fanning’s Halloween look. “This costume is fantastic,” Chloë Grace Moretz wrote, while Paris Hilton simply commented, “Iconic.”

The Emmy Award nominee isn’t the only famous face to have recreated some of Spears’ most iconic Halloween looks. In 2021, Hailey Bieber showed off her “Baby One More Time” costume, complete with the instantly recognizable school uniform and pigtails of the princess of pop from the 1998 music video. Spears later showed her appreciation for Bieber’s costume. , writing in a since-deleted Instagram post: “She was me for Halloween… How cool is that?”