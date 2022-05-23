Ellen DeGeneres Apparently Reveals the Sex of Jennifer Lawrence’s 3-Month-Old Baby

ads

Is the cat out of the bag?

Ellen DeGeneres appeared to reveal the gender of Jennifer Lawrence’s 3-month-old baby as the actress made her final appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“People don’t know this, but I lived in the house you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” the 64-year-old talk show host told Lawrence, 31, by phone at the Monday episode.

“Now I live next door to you and I see you living in my house with a newborn baby,” DeGeneres added. “By the way, sometimes I hear you talking to him.”

The “Finding Dory” star noted that Lawrence’s conversations with her apparent baby are “really cute.”

“I can hear you say, ‘I know!’” DeGeneres explained. “It’s very sweet.”

Ellen DeGeneres used the word “he” when talking about Jennifer Lawrence’s 3-month-old baby. Getty Images

News broke in February that the “Don’t Look Up” star had given birth to her and husband Cooke Maroney’s first child, five months after she revealed her pregnancy.

Lawrence, who has yet to describe her experience as a parent, spoke to Vanity Fair in November 2021 about her plans to keep her little one’s life private.

The talk show host gushed over Lawrence’s “cute” conversations with his son.

“If I was at a dinner party and someone said, ‘Oh my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t say, ‘God, I can’t talk about it. Get away from me, you psychopath!’” the Oscar winner joked at the time. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as long as it can.”

The then-pregnant star explained that she didn’t want audiences to feel “welcome into her existence,” adding, “I feel like that starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

The news of the actress’s pregnancy jumped in September 2021. GC Images

Page Six broke the news in June 2018 that Lawrence and Maroney, 37, were dating, and the couple got engaged in February of the following year. They were married in Rhode Island eight months after the art gallery owner’s proposal.

The “Silver Linings Playbook” star previously said that she wasn’t “in plan[ning] in getting married.”

Lawrence and Maroney married in October 2019. TheImageDirect.com

In November 2015, she explained to Diane Sawyer that while she “definitely” wanted to be a mother, she didn’t see herself walking down the aisle.

“I don’t feel like I need anything to complete me,” the Golden Globe winner said. “I love meeting people, men, women, whatever, I love when people come into your life and contribute something.”

