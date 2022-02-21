Elliot Page turns 35: The transgender actor who is the voice of the LGTBI community in Hollywood

Elliot Page agrees birthday this February 21. The actor whose birth name is Ellen Grace Philpotts-Page, was born in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, and gained popularity after playing the role of Vanya Hargreeves in “The Umbrella Academy”, Netflix series.

Dennis Page, graphic designer; and Martha Philpotts, a teacher, are the parents of the artist who graduated from Shambhala School in 2005.

The takeoff of his career

Elliot Page participated in films like Pit Pony (1997) as Maggie McLean. She later starred in the drama Hard Candy (2005) playing the role of Hayley Stark. This was a very important role in her career as she won the Austin Film Critics Association Award for Best Actress.

Thanks to this, it created great reflections on sexual abuse, a topic on which the film focuses. A couple of years later, she returned to the ring after starring in Juno (2007), a film that tells the story of a young woman who is faced with her unwanted pregnancy.

Her performance earned her BAFTA, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for Best Actress, but she ultimately garnered the Independent Spirit Award.

She is currently part of the cast of the successful Netflix series, The Umbrella Academy, in which she plays the character of Vanya Hargreeves, or Number 7.

Support for the LGBTI community

Since he started in the world of acting, Elliot Page has been a pro-rights activist for the LGTBI community to which he belongs. In addition, she declared herself a pro-choice feminist, that is, she agrees with the right of women to decide about her body, legal, safe and free abortion throughout the world.

In 2014, he made his attraction to women public at a press conference for the community in order to show his support and help them accept themselves as they are.

Four years later, Elliot Page married Emma Portner, however, in 2021, they made the decision to divorce and communicated it through an emotional statement that both shared on their social networks.

Elliot Page comes out as transgender

Through a long message posted on his Instagram account, Elliot Page announced that he is now a transgender person and changed his name. In the text he explained that he is a happy person. At the same time, he mentioned the trans community that has been harshly criticized for his decisions.

In the statement, she mentions that she should be called Elliot and expects them to use the pronouns he and they. “I want to share that I am trans, my pronouns are him/them and my name is Elliot. I feel lucky to write this. to be here. Having reached this place in my life”, she reads herself.

His role in “The Umbrella Academy”

After identifying himself as Elliot Page, doubts have arisen about his character Vanya in “The Umbrella Academy”, whose gender is female. Meanwhile, Netflix has edited all the credits of the actor in his series and movies.

“The Umbrella Academy” centers on a dysfunctional family of adopted children who take on the role of superheroes from a very young age. In the Netflix fiction, the Canadian star plays Vanya Hargreeves, who is a cisgender and bisexual woman. Although there are precedents for gender switching characters in other stories, this would not be the case.

Many fans of the series applauded his bravery and others also wondered if as a transgender actor he would play Vanya again as a female character.

According to Nick Adams, director of transgender media for GLAAD, “trans actors can and do play trans and cisgender characters” in different productions. “I’m sure Elliot will continue to be brilliant in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and in many different types of roles in the future,” he added.

