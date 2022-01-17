Elliott among the top hedge funds: in 2021 earnings of 6 billion

There is also Elliott, a US fund led by Paul Singer which among other investments is also the majority shareholder of Milan, among the top 20 hedge funds by return in 2021. According to the ranking drawn up by LCH Investments and reported by the Financial Times, in top of the 2021 ranking are Ken Griffin’s Citadel and Sir Christopher Hohn’s TCI funds, with respectively $ 9.5 billion and $ 8.2 billion in earnings for their investors.

Overall, the top 20 funds made total earnings of $ 65.4 billion over the past year, up from $ 63.5 billion in 2020 – the best year ever since 2010, when LCH Investments started. to draw up the ranking.

Among these, we said, also the Elliott fund, with earnings equal to about 6 billion in 2021 compared to about 5 billion in 2020, which brought net gains close to 40 billion since the date of the creation of the same fund by Paul Singer in 1977. According to LCH Investments, Elliott thus ranks in the top 10 of funds for earnings since the fund was created. The ranking: