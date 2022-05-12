Elon Musk and a new provocation: “In the United States people do not want to go to work”

Elon Musk in Shanghai, China

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, said he expects China to produce “some very strong companies” because of the country’s workforce.

“There are a lot of very talented, hard-working people in China who are strong believers in manufacturing,” Musk said in an interview with the Financial Times.

“They will not just burn the midnight oil. They will burn the oil from 3 in the morning,” he continued. “They won’t even leave the factory, whereas in America people don’t want to go to work.”

Musk himself is famous for sleeping on the floor of the Tesla factory in Fremont during Model 3 “production hell,” Business Insider recalled.

“I wanted my circumstances to be worse than anyone else in the company,” he told Bloomberg in 2018. “Whenever they felt pain, I wanted mine to be worse,” he said.

In fact, workers at Tesla’s Shanghai Gigafactory last month had to sleep on the premises when production resumed after a three-week shutdown, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. One memo, reported by Bloomberg, stated that each worker would be provided with a sleeping bag and air mattress and expected to work 12-hour shifts with one day off per week.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Model 3 vehicles made in China during a handover event at the automaker’s factory in Shanghai, China, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

However, the labor situation may be changing in China after tech workers protested the “996” schedule, which saw many work 72 hours a week, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., for six days.

“This way of working is very harmful to the human body, we have heard a lot of news about deaths from working overtime in recent years, but this deformed system of overtime is still prevalent,” wrote a blogger at the time. “We can’t help but ask: Is money really worth trading our lives for?” quoted by Business Insider.

Musk’s recent comments came in response to a question about which electric vehicle startups he was most impressed with, to which he replied that Volkswagen – while far from a startup – was “doing the most” on the electric vehicle front. electric vehicles.

He then praised the software engineers and technologists on his team, saying that his companies’ focus on challenges like artificial intelligence and spaceflight helps him attract top talent.

The best minds, Musk pointed out, are more interested in pushing the boundaries of innovation than getting paid big time to work on something boring.

“It’s not a question of money,” added the Tesla CEO. “It’s really about how interesting the projects are.”

