Elon Musk pushes Dogecoin on Twitter

Dogecoin from McDonald’s? For now only a fantasy, or rather a provocation of Elon Muskwhich returns to travel $ DOGE on good levels of growth following its Tweet. A tweet that triggered a cycle of purchases despite the fact that, once again, it is one boutade full blown.

Nothing new for those who closely follow the evolutions of $ DOGE as much as those of the multifaceted entrepreneur at the head of Teslawhich continues to deal with meme coin and to make everything he names fly.

Doge at McDonald’s? Elon Musk’s dream

A meme in the meme on Twitter and Dogecoin flies: here’s what’s going on

Everything started with the usual meme from McDonald’swhich comes out whenever Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suffer. This time to start the meme chain has been Nayib Bukelewhich our readers will remember being the president of El Salvador.

Should I quit my job at McDonald’s and open a #Bitcoin Burger joint? – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) January 24, 2022

Should I quit my job and open a McDonald’s kiosk?

Which was also followed by the official account on Twitter of McDonald’s and which led to a number of comments from several celebrities. Comments on which several Twitter celebrities also intervened. Up to the maximum, that is Elon Musk.

I will eat a Happy Meal on TV if McDonald’s accepts Dogecoin.

Nothing more than a memewhich, however, would seem to have been taken very seriously by investors, who reacted with a wave of purchases similar to what would have occurred with an effective acceptance of Dogecoin from McDonald’s.

This is, for the moment, a joke

For the moment it is one jokeof a boutade in full style Elon Muskwhich incredibly continues to have a certain ascending on the main meme coin of history, although not always in terms of capitalization.

An effect of the tycoon and CEO of Tesla that we have not seen for some time on this cryptocurrency and that it could soon return – with the warning for those who should now enter the market to pay the utmost attention to the movements, even abrupt, that can occur following this type of news.

Elon Musk has returned to be the guide of the protocol, at least on the side of meme, or are we in front of a project that doesn’t wait any longer to take flight? Or excessive nervousness of the markets, ready to exploit even the semblance of good news to start investing? The next few hours of trading will tell.