Elon Musk recharged: he made fun of the LGBTIQ + collective, of Netflix and challenged Putin to a duel

Elon Musk has used his popularity and economic power to get into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, through ridicule on social networks. On Twitter he also attacked the LBGTIQ + collective and made fun of the Netflix streaming platform.

There were several Elon Musk tweets that stole the attention of tweeters. First of all, he focused his missiles on Russia, inviting Vladimir Putin to a duel, while writing the president’s name in his original language.

There he added that what would be at stake in this duel would be “Ukraine” and the confrontation would take place in a context of “individual combat”. In the same tweet thread, he asked if the Kremlin would accept his proposal “seriously.”

In the social network of the little bird, the LGBTIQ+ collective entered the group of those mocked by the aerospace tycoon. There he published a meme with the characteristic flag of the movement and a silhouette with the flag of the Ukrainian nation that mentioned “I support the current”.

Then, Elon Musk used the memes as a channel to make fun of the application of the most famous series and movies in the world, due to an old grudge. The famous figure of Wagner Moura in the skin of Pablo Escobar, looking at nothing and sitting on a bench was chosen.

The meme represented Netflix’s “waiting” for the conflict between Russia and Ukraine to end in order to make a movie about a “black Ukrainian in love with a transsexual Russian soldier.” This did not go down well with his followers and users of the social network.

The fight between the millionaire and the directors of the platform began after the premiere of “Don’t look up”, the award-winning film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. From Netflix they confessed that Elon Musk inspired them to create the character of Peter, the millionaire businessman who makes believe that he wants the good of the world population but is only behind his personal interests.