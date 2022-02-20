Elon Musk’s new partner: international actress and 23 years younger

Businessman Elon Musk has become one of the most media faces of recent years after becoming one of the richest men in the world thanks to the success of his car brand, Tesla, and his latest extravagant project, SpaceX, with which he plans a trip to space to compete with Jeff Bezos. In addition to these aspects of his life, in the last hours his sentimental life has transcended, and that is that it presents a novelty that has caught the attention of his millions of followers: he has a new partner.

The surprising and unexpected new couple

The American billionaire has been hunted while leaving his private plane with a renowned Australian actress, some images that are already circulating on social networks and that have advanced ‘HollywoodLife‘. The identity of his new girlfriend is not remotely anonymous, and it is that It is about the Australian actress Natasha Bassett, who is currently immersed in the Elvis Presley moviewhich will star alongside Tom Hanks.

For this reason, the news is causing talk in the last hours, and it is that the millions of followers that Elon Musk accumulates did not expect that the billionaire businessman would have a new romantic relationship, a year after he welcomed his first child with singer Grimes, from whom he separated last September. In this way, the Australian actress has been discovered as Musk’s new partner after both were seen after landing in Los Angeles last Thursday.

In this same city is where his partner and son currently reside, so presumably this was the reason for his landing. Actress Natasha Bassett, 27, 23 years younger than Elon Musk, is one of the most recognized Australian actresses, after playing Britney Spears in her autobiographical film, released in 2017. She has also appeared in other films such as Caesar, alongside George Clooney or Scarlett Johansson. This upcoming movie about the successful singer will be released next summer.