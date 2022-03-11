Elon Musk’s unusual proposal against Russia: he asked to increase the production of three key inputs

The energy dependency of the European Union with Russia was one of the main points of tension when discussing the sanctions after the invade Ukraine. The conflict triggered the price of various commodities, particularly oil and gas. However, the businessman Elon Musk proposed a solution to cut the cord of the block: bet on nuclear energy.

“It is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart idle nuclear power plants and increase power output from existing ones“, published in his personal account of Twitter. And he added: “This is critical for national and international security.”

Currently, according to data from Bloomberg based on information compiled by the International Atomic Energy Agency, Europe is on track to host 102 shutdown nuclear reactors by the end of 2022.

The The European Union imports 90% of the natural gas it consumes and Russia accounts for around 40% of its shipments. Meanwhile, the country governed by Vladimir Putin provides 10% of the world’s supply of oil and gas.

On the other hand, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX commented: “I hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas production.. Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures.”

This idea is contrary to the objective of the automaker that drives the tycoon, which bases its business on sustainable energy with its electric vehicles. In this regard, the South African businessman replied: “This, obviously, would negatively affect Tesla. But sustainable energy solutions, at the moment, cannot replace Russian oil and gas exports.”

The memory of Fukushima

Responding to comments about the risks that nuclear power could have on health and local communities, he explained: “Nuclear power is vastly better for global warming than burning hydrocarbons for energy.”

And, true to his style, he deepened: “For those who (mistakenly) think that this is a radiation risk, pick the one you think is the worst location. Travel there and eat locally grown food on television.”

In 2011, Musk traveled to Fukushima a few months after the nuclear accident in that Japanese city. A tsunami caused all three cores of the local plant to melt in March of that year. “The radiation risk is much, much lower than most people realize,” she concluded.