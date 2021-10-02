Emerging artists and big stars in the ‘L’Arte in Quarantine’ catalog

The volume will be presented by Tgcom24 and Mondadori on 9 October at the Arechi castle in Salerno





Saturday 9 October from 6 pm the curator of exhibitions and major events Salvo Nugnes in collaboration with Marco Giordano, president of Re D’Italia Art, an international collecting society, will present the prestigious catalog “L’Arte in Quarantine”, at the Arechi Castle , a suggestive medieval castle that dominates the gulf of Salerno.

The volume, a synergy between TgCom and Editoriale Giorgio Mondadori, is a collection of works by emerging artists and great international stars, such as Federico Fellini, Gina Lollobrigida, Amanda Lear, Romina Power, Sylvester Stallone, Johnny Depp.

Art and culture specialists such as the great sociologist Francesco Alberoni, the director Paolo Liguori, Vittorio Sgarbi, the psychiatrist and columnist Alessandro Meluzzi, the president of the Vittoriale di D’Annunzio Giordano Bruno Guerri, the psychologist and writer give their precious contribution. Maria Rita Parsi, Silvana Giacobini, journalist and former editor of Chi e Diva e Donna and many others.

For info and selections: artfactory.eventi@gmail.com – 388 7338297