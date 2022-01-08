Emerging cinema talents: the new faces of 2022

S.they are young people, talented and some already with a long film experience, despite being less than 35 years old. Who I am? The emerging talents that we will see at the cinema in 2022. And we will not forget them soon.

Kaitlyn Dever, 24 years

She is the most requested young actress in American cinema. If we hadn’t noticed her as a teenager in Cameron Diaz’s classroom in Bad Teacher – A bad teacher, Booksmart – Revenge of the losers revealed it. Originally from Phoenix, Kaitlyn Dever she perfected at the Young Actors Studio in Dallas, but it was at the age of 5 that her parents enrolled her in the first acting school. We just saw it on tv in Dopesick – Declaration of dependence, and at the cinema in Dear Evan Hansen. It will be the protagonist of Rosaline, the rereading of Romeo and Juliet from the point of view of the ex of him and then will have for parents Julia Roberts and George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise.

Michela De Rossi, 28 years

We saw it in The land of enough by the D’Innocenzo brothers and in The prophecy of the armadillo. Then, suddenly the Roman actress veered towards one more international direction. After The many saints of New Jersey, prequel of the Soprano, Sara in the series Django, with an unpredictable cast, alongside the successful Belgian Matthias Schoenhaerts in the role of the legendary protagonist.

Kodi Smit-McPhee, 25 years old

At 10 he embarked on the hallucinatory journey of The Road with Viggo Mortensen holding him by the hand. De The power of the dog represents the real revelation, contrasted with the grotesque version of the toxic masculinity of the cowboy Benedict Cumberbatch. He will play country singer Jimmy Rodgers in the upcoming Elvis Presley movie directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Amalia Ulman, 32 years old

Argentina, but raised in Asturias, then in London where she studied at Saint Martins, is an artist and a performer who “after having disoriented the art world with her provocations” as she writes Interview, He has made a first film, El Planeta, written, directed and performed by her together with her mother. Shot in Gijon, the city where she grew up, El Planeta tells of a mother and daughter resisting an eviction in today’s crisis-ridden Spain. He made a bang at Sundance.

Benjamin Voisin, 24 years

Face of an angel, the former pupil of Conservatoire of Paris, he was a seducer for François Ozon in Summer ’85 and a seduced (but then cynical critic in the pay of the highest bidder) in Lost Illusions by Xavier Giannoli, still on the screens. We will see it in the coming months in the wait The pieds sur terre by André Techiné, certainly in contention for the major festivals, from Berlin to Cannes. In the film by the author of The unripe age he will play a wounded soldier on a mission to Mali. Upon his return to his homeland, the sister played by Noémie Merlant will be beside him in the difficult days of recovery.

Déa Kulumbegashvili, 35 years

Georgian, raised in a small town at the foot of the Caucasus with no cinema, the director who racked up more accolades in 2021 with his feature debut, Beginning, studied at Columbia University in New York. Adopted by the Cannes film festival that hosted her at the Cinéfondation, it now seems very courted by Hollywood where she is developing her new project.

Renate Reinsve, 34 years

Norwegian, she is not “the worst person in the world” in Joachim Trier’s film which gave her the Award for Best Female Performance at Cannes. Graduated from the Oslo Academy, she made her stage debut with Peer Gynt. In its immediate future there are only Nordic projects, including X, experimental film about a prostitute-wrestler, which we can’t wait to see.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Alana Haim, 30 years

Voice, pianist and guitarist of the rock-pop band Haim, Alana was chosen by director Paul Thomas Anderson to play a woman named Alana struggling with her first love and the many problems of young age in the San Fernando Valley where she too grew up. The film, Licorice Pizza, for which many Oscar nominations are expected, it has already earned her a couple of major Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Movie Award nominations.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED