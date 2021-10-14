News

Emilia Clarke | Michael Shannon and Dane DeHaan in Joseph McCarthy biopic

Posted on
Emilia Clarke, Michael Shannon and Dane DeHaan in the biopic on Joseph McCarthy (Thursday 14 October 2021) Emilia Clarke, Michael Shannon And Dane DeHaan in the cast of biopic on Joseph McCarthy, ambitious American politician responsible for the Hollywood witch hunt. Joseph McCarthy is one of the most famous politicians in US history: now a new one is on the way biopic dedicated to his figure which will simply be titled McCarthy and will see protagonists Michael Shannon in the role of the politician, Emilia Clarke And Dane DeHaan. McCarthy will be directed by The Painted Bird director Václav Marhoul, the screenplay is written by Tom O’Connor. Also …Read on movieplayer

