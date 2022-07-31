Emilia Clarke: profile and career of the Game of Thrones actress – People – Culture

He became a star thanks to Game of Thrones the HBO series in which she played Daenerys Targaryen. But shortly before audiences saw her character fight her first contests in the inaugural season, Clarke overcame a stroke.

In 2019, he revealed in a text for The New Yorker titled A Battle For My Life that he had suffered aneurysms in 2011 and 2013.

Recently, he has returned to speak of those episodes. “With the amount of my brain that is disabled, it is extraordinary that I am able to speak, eloquently at times, and live my life completely normally,” she recently said in an interview on sunday morningfrom the BBC.

british actress He was born in 1986 in London and grew up with his parents and older brother in the countryside in Oxford. “I grew up with ducks in the garden and a stream,” he told she in 2017.

His father, who died in 2016, was a theater sound designer and his mother is a businesswoman. Both she and her brother went to a local boarding school. “I was very artistic and no one else was. They were all like lawyers playing tennis. I was lousy at tennis and I didn’t care about Law, ”she added.

After finishing school, where he had already participated in plays, he studied at the Drama Center in London. After graduating, Clarke combined her search for a space in acting with other jobs, such as at a museum or a call center.

In 2010 his big break came. “She was literally touching the sky to have an audition,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2015. Days later he learned that the role was his.

Never in a million years did I think ‘Game of Thrones’ was going to take off the way it did.

In April 2011, the first chapter of the series was broadcast, which became a television phenomenon. “Not in a million years did I think Game of Thrones it was going to take off like it did,” the actress assured The Hollywood Reportr seven years ago. His powerful character inspired the series the house of the dragonprequel to Game of Thrones that HBO will premiere on August 21.

In February 2011, while preparing for an exercise session, his head began to hurt intensely, he tried to continue training, but had to return to the locker room and from there to the hospital. She was diagnosed with subarachnoid hemorrhage and was transferred to another hospital for urgent surgery.

‘I didn’t remember my name’

Clarke suffered from aphasia during recovery: “My full name is Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke. But now he couldn’t remember. Nonsense words came out of my mouth and I panicked. I have never experienced fear like that,” she wrote on The New Yorker.

She could see the life that awaited her, she said, and thought it was not worth living: “I am an actress; I need to remember my phrases. Now she couldn’t remember my name.” A week after that, the aphasia subsided.

In 2013, the doctor saw that an aneurysm on the other side of his brain had doubled in size. The operation did not go as planned, she suffered a hemorrhage and if they did not operate on her again, her chances of survival were slim. They intervened again, this time through her skull.

Based on their experiences, Clarke started a foundation called Same You, which provides support to people who have suffered brain injuries, a task that she combines with her work as an actress.

