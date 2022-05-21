Emilio Azcárraga responds to Eugenio Derbez about the veto on Televisa

“Neta @EugenioDerbez before saying that you are banned, ask me, caon. Otherwise I’m going to think you’re not a normal guy. Hear me no, hear me no. What you declared about a supposed Televisa veto was horrible, “he wrote Emilio Azcarraga through your account Twitter.

Net @Eugenio Derbez, before you say you’re banned, ask me, caon. Otherwise I’m going to think you’re not a normal guy. Hear me no, hear me no. What you declared about a supposed veto by Televisa was horrible, here is your interview… 1/3 pic.twitter.com/5LvC5JqqPY — emilio azcarraga (@eazcarraga)

May 20, 2022

The businessman shared a video in which Paola Rojas interview to Derbez recently and with this he makes it clear that Televisa has given enough coverage to his events, specifically to the campaign where they complain about the creation of the Mayan Train, promoted by the current government of Mexico.

“… And our coverage of Selvame del Tren… and I send you everything, everything that I have left over,” added the tycoon in a second message as part of a thread. In this new post he included a video that has to do with the campaign against the Mayan Train and in which they appear Derbez and other celebrities trying to raise awareness regarding the risk to the ecosystem.

Emilio Azcárraga responds to Eugenio Derbez in this way.

“You and I know that the real reason is that you are angry because you want us to give you our rights to La Familia Peluche. I already cooortale my guy ”, he concluded Azcarraga referring to one of the programs that has given Televisa the greatest success and that Eugenio Derbez produced and starred for several seasons.

To his message he added an image of the son of Silvia Derbez in the character of super goalkeeper that popularized in the program To Law and Derbez with his popular phrase: “Córtale, mi chavo”.