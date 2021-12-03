Emily Blunt: her style slips commented by Giusi Ferré

ANDMILY BLUNT



Given that it is beautiful and that whatever it wears remains, that it has a strong personality and that form of controlled snobbery that distinguishes the British upper class, a mystery accompanies it: the irresistible temptation for the birthday party dress, as seen in an endless series of films.

With rainbow shades, pleated for more long, with wide sleeves that reach the elbow and, just so as not to miss the opportunity, a crew neck cut that cannot be more boring. A lot of the 1950s? Maybe. Sixties? It does not seem. It’s an Anglo-Saxon wardrobe classic, but no one wants to take responsibility for it.

Confused (2010) Shades of green are dangerous. The top is all a knot. The straps of the brassière are out of tune. Better to avoid them or change the stylist (December 18, Gulliver’s Travels premiere).

Hieratic (2015) It is not always said that less is more, less is more. But in this long straight black tunic the embroidered profile is really too loose (January 20, Geneva, Haute Horlogerie).

Celestial (2019) Graduation nostalgia must be great if Emily Blunt chooses this rainbow gradient evening gown (Jan 4, Palm Springs, International Film Festival).

Bionics (2021) There will also be someone who one day will be able to explain the passion for these swollen superbodies. Whose only merit is to allude to cartoon fantasy characters (July 24, Anahein LA).

