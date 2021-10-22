News

Emily Blunt in the next Christopher Nolan movie?

Emily Blunt in the recent “A Quiet Place Part II”

October 22, 2021

from Giovanni Teolis

The actress would meet Cillian Murphy with whom she has already starred in “A Quiet Place Part II”

After the announcement of Cillian Murphy (the star of the popular tv series Peaky Blinders) as the protagonist of the director’s next film Christopher Nolan, here are rumors about the possible participation of Emily Blunt as a female protagonist.

And so if Murphy plays nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the actress could play Oppenheimer’s wife, Katherine “Kitty” Vissering Oppenheimer.

If the news were confirmed Murphy and Blunt would work together again after being the big stars of A Quiet Place Part II. It is instead the first time that Blunt would work with Nolan, although at the time she was one of the candidates for the role of Selina Kyle / Catwoman in Dark Knight Rises later played by Anne Hathaway.

The film, written by Nolan and based on the autobiography American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, will be a biopic on Oppenheimer, an American scientist whose role at the helm of the Los Alamos Laboratory and whose involvement in the Manhattan Project led to him being nicknamed the “father of the atomic bomb”.

What makes Oppenheimer’s story particularly attractive is the scientist’s remorse for the deadly and destructive power of his invention. Remorse that then led him to promote international control of nuclear energy and to oppose the creation of the even more destructive hydrogen bomb. Production will begin in early 2022 while the film will hit theaters in 2023.

