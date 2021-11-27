Emily Blunt is the touch of class chosen by Giusi Ferré

ANDMILY BLUNT

Hailed by Tom Ford, president of the Council of Fashion Designer of America as “the smartest and kindest actress”, this extraordinary 38-year-old managed the evening with aplomb, crowning the most influential personalities in the industry.

He knows, moreover, having interpreted with a lot of Golden Globe The devil wears Prada, which made her even more famous than the protagonist. Married to actor and director John Krasinski, who then directed her in At Quiet Place, did not hesitate to shoot a film with a minimum budget, 17 million dollars, Jungle Cruise. Excellent choice because it has grossed 340.

Splendors It is a necklace, it is a small masterpiece that brings together art and culture. Coins in rose gold, antique coin in silver and diamonds, as is the tradition of the Bulgari High Jewelery Collection.

Blazer Long and thin, fitted at the waist by a play of seams that end in large patch pockets. To transform it into a garment for the evening, the nude under the open jacket.

Allusions Bulgari and the seduction of the snake. Declined in the Serpenti Viper earrings in rose gold and diamonds, as well as in the Serpenti Viper and Serpenti Seduttori rings (10 November, New York).

Trousers Soft and wide to cover the shoes, always in the same sunny orange, they give ease and an impeccable tone to the outfit (Christopher John Rogers, nominated Designer of the Year).

