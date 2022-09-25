Emily Ratajkowski criticized Adam Levine for his multiple infidelities

The impact caused by the series of complaints from different women for infidelity and cyber harassment against the singer of Maroon 5, Adam Levine, led the model Emily Ratajkowski to make a couple of TikTok videos where she went all out against the American singer.

And although the artist published a letter on his Instagram account earlier this week in which he denied having been unfaithful to his wife, the Victoria’s Secret model, Behati Prinsloo, the series of subsequent complaints by more women against him caused him a avalanche of criticism.

Ratajkowski’s criticism of Adam Levine

Among them, those of Ratajkowski, who a few weeks ago began divorce proceedings from Sebastian Bear-McClard, due to the series of infidelities in which her ex-husband was discovered.

“I don’t understand why we keep blaming women for men’s mistakes. Especially when it comes to women in their mid-twenties dealing with men in positions of power twice their age.” the model claimed, in direct allusion to the case of Levine and Prinsloo.

“It’s a biased, predatory and manipulative dynamic,” insisted Ratajkowski, who exemplified the criticism received by the women who accused the singer of Maroon 5 and his own wife, which, in his opinion, is a clear demonstration of misogyny.

“I think a huge problem in our culture today is that we say ‘men are monsters, they’re terrible, they’re horrible.’ We don’t hold them accountable, we blame other women and ask them to change their behaviour, instead of saying ‘men have to change their behaviour’. That’s sexism, it’s classic misogyny.” claimed.

“If it is you who is in a relationship, it is you who is obligated to be loyal. So the whole other woman thing, that ‘they’re to blame,’ is bad and it’s literally designed to keep women away.” hill.