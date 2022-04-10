Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Has Her Hands Full While Taking A Rainy Day Walk With Her Son Sylvester

Emily Ratajkowski has her hands full while taking a walk on a rainy day with her son Sylvester and their dog Colombo.

Emily Ratajkowski definitely had her hands full when she stepped out into the rain with her son Sylvester in New York on Saturday.

The 30-year-old model was seen pushing her one-year-old son in his pram, carrying an umbrella and walking her dog Colombo on his leash.

While Sylvester sat sheltered from the rain inside his stroller, his mother protected herself from the elements with a black umbrella.

The Gone Girl actress looked stunning with her cascading, slicked-back brown hair and a pair of edgy sunglasses covering her brown eyes.

She also wore a jean jacket and a black skirt.

Colombo, the devoted family dog, trotted obediently alongside Emily and the stroller.

Emily shares her little one with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model and her husband married during a civil ceremony in New York City on February 23, 2018, with only a few friends as witnesses.

Emily announced the pregnancy in October 2020 and her son was born on March 8, 2021.

Last month, the Blurred Lines star threw a birthday party to celebrate Sylvester’s birthday.

The proud mom shared photos on her Instagram Story of her little one in a stylish brown outfit alongside a silver balloon sign that removed her name.

The fashionista was seen holding him in her arms while wearing a stylish all-black outfit, complete with a long black dress and boots.

“We love being your parents,” she captioned the sweet photo with her 29 million shared followers.

