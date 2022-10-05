Emily Ratajkowski shows Brad Pitt the most delicious from her BMW

The famous actress, Emily Ratajkowski, would tempt Brad Pitt with more than just her beauty. Swipe to find out which car it is!

The last few hours have been very intense for everyone in Hollywood. It is that, apparently, Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt they would be maintaining a love relationship, something that would give an interesting twist to the lives of both, since they are going through their respective divorces.

Anyone who knows a little about the world of entertainment knows that there are few cases of famous couples who manage to maintain healthy and lasting relationships. And, for some years, it has been known that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did not end their relationship on the best terms, which makes things between them, and even with their children, complicated.

Now, Emily Ratajkowski She would also be going through a similar situation, since everything seems to indicate that she would be divorcing her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard and, in this context, she would have agreed to go out with Brad Pitt. As confirmed by someone close to Pitt to Entertainment Tonight “Brad and Emily have been spending time together, but it’s very casual. They’re friends.”

Despite that, it seems that Emily Ratajkowski has something that Brad is very attracted to: a BMW M5. The German manufacturer’s car has a 4.4-liter V8 engine that generates 560 horsepower. Said car can reach a top speed of 250 km/h and can go from 0-100 in just 4.3 seconds.

To get this car, Ratajkowski would have spent about 115 thousand dollars, an important value, but completely justified, considering that this vehicle has all the luxuries of a BMW and the speed of a collective sports car. Will there be a chance that Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski share a romantic trip in this car?