Emily Ratajkowski Wears a Classic Mirror Palais Dress to a Wedding

2022 is the year of postponed weddings and the perfect time to get out of your closet -or make a new one- the perfect dress for the occasion. And all social networks have proof of the glamorous and expected events. Instagram is abuzz with happy couples finally getting to party like it’s 2019. Attendees at this summer’s ceremonies scour the web for wedding inspiration. ideal dresses for the wedding guests.

Are you facing this style dilemma? Follow the example of the queen of Street Style, Emily Ratajkowskiwho attended Sasha Spielberg and Harry McNally’s wedding over the weekend with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard and their son Sylvester.

The supermodel and businesswoman, wore a perfect silk slip dress a bias cut from the New York brand Mirror Palais, (which is also sustainable) with a vintage-inspired print and a V-neckline. Her accessories, -which crowned the styling-, were made up of a black soft drawstring fabric bag Strappy sandals and impeccable jewelry added a retro touch to her look. The makeup and hairstyle, which was complemented by a sensual smoky look with dark eyes, bright lips in a natural tone and her always overloaded peach blush, were also very successful.

Emily Ratajkowski.Photo: Via Instagram @emrata

as it shows Emily Ratajkowski, slip dresses are a versatile option that can be used for both ceremonies and parties. Searches for slip dresses have skyrocketed since the beginning of the year, and Victoria Beckham’s galactic silver slip dress – which she wore to her son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz – had searches for these metallic slip dresses immediately spiking in seconds. . Whatever the color or motif, dare to wear this simple piece like the best dressed.

Article originally published by Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk. Adapted by Monica Silveti