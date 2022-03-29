Emily Ratajkowski wears the eyeliner that gives a seductive vibe and rejuvenates at 30

Emily Ratajkowski boasts an enviable makeup that reminds us that some vintage trends may be all we need to have a seductive look and rejuvenate our style, so get inspired by the model’s beauty look that will give your look a lot of sensuality in just a few minutes. Dare to try this proposal with which you will conquer your crush!

If you want to give your makeup a very sexy vibe this idea is perfect for you as some of our favorite celebs have already used it, so take note of how to do an eye-framing ‘Batgirl liner’. Remember that this 2022 many retro trends have returned to dominate street style.

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Vintage Eyeliner That Gives a Seductive Vibe

Through her Instagram account, the celeb shared a photograph in which she showed off the makeup she used during the party of the 94th edition of the Oscar Awards. In the image, she wore an eyeliner on the lower and upper line of the eyelashes, with a subtle cat eye style stroke.

Her beauty look was complemented by well-defined eyebrows, abundant bronzer that defined her face, as well as a warm lipstick that combined with all her makeup.

Photo: IG/ @emrata

How to make the ‘Batgirl liner’ that Emily Ratajkowski used?

The first thing you should know is that betting on a long-lasting eyeliner is a key step to have a perfect look. For the application; You just have to trace the inner contour of the eyes (from the tear duct to the end) and complement it with an outer eyeliner that is subtle to lengthen the look. We love the end result!