Emma Stone looks like a Greek goddess in a Louis Vuitton dress

Emma Stone returned to the red carpets with a style that is torn between the minimalist and the fanciful. Just this week, she paraded down the steps of the Metropolitan Museum in New York for the MET Gala 2022in a white dress (perfect for modern brides) by Louis Vuitton.

Later, the protagonist of Cruella showed up to the premiere of his short film, Beat, where she showed us another take on how to pull off an ethereal look, without getting boring. The actress wore a light blue dress with sequin embroidery, signed by the previously mentioned French brand, of which she has been an ambassador for more than three years.

Emma Stone wears an ethereal Greek goddess dress

Without a doubt, Stone paid tribute to the place where the event took place, since Greece saw her parade with this dress in trend reminiscent of the Greek clothing that has inspired so many catwalks in recent years (from Dior to Valentino).

Emma Stone wears a sky blue Louis Vuitton dress.Milos Bicansky

A couple of modern details were what made this look (courtesy of Petra Flannery) even more memorable. To begin with, the bardot neckline which contributed in its Greek and lofty aesthetic, while the interesting twist was found in the Red belt which gave a good dose of modernity to the outfit.

Emma Stone sealed the look by wearing her hair in an impeccable loose hairstyle, exposing her shoulders at all times, as it is something that stands out from the type of neckline what he wore: it was made to show off.

On the other hand, his make-upwith clean makeup effect, not only contributed to her ethereal appearance, it also follows one of thes hottest beauty trends since last year, as dazzling skin has become the obsession of celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Sidney Sweeney, just to name a few.