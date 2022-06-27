Emma Thompson had purple veins on her legs

Diagnosis and treatment

varicose veins are clinically diagnosed through a detailed medical history, examination and diagnostic procedures. Diagnostic procedures include Doppler or vascular ultrasound, which consists of checking the blood flow and the structure of the veins.

The treatment Treatment of varicose veins is highly cost-effective, and options include endothermic ablation, endovenous laser treatment (this procedure uses the long saphenous vein), ultrasound-guided foam sclerotherapy, and surgery.

Something to keep in mind is that the treatment of varicose veins is not permanent. Varicose veins can always come back, especially in places where varicose veins have previously been present. You may need more than one treatment session for these recurrences.

The compression socks They are often used for varicose veins, especially in people who work long hours on their feet and for pregnant women, but they do not provide a permanent solution.

What are the complications of varicose veins?

Varicose veins can cause painful leg ulcers. They start as a discolored patch on the skin, and little by little the correct blood supply decreases, until it leads to the formation of ulcers. these ulcers should never be ignored. It is better to consult the doctor before further complications occur.

In addition, they can also form blood clots due to blood accumulation in the lower extremities, increasing the risk of deep vein thrombosis and embolism. Dilated superficial veins can also burst, causing small hemorrhages in the legs.

Ultimately, varicose veins are simply a aesthetic problem when they are painless, since they are twisted, bulging and dilated veins, but when they are painful, cause discomfort, palpitations and burning in the lower extremities, and it is no longer merely aesthetic. The risk factor’s They are obesity, old age, smoking, pregnancy and prolonged standing. Treatment options are inexpensive, and recurrence rate is high. It is better to consult the doctor in the early stages for proper medical or surgical treatment. If they are painless and you have no cosmetic problems, you can live with them.

