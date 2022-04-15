Emma Watson: 20 looks that prove she’s mastered the art of the red carpet

When she is not behind the cameras, it is on the red carpets thatEmma Watson caused a sensation. And if his appearances have been rare in recent years, they nonetheless pique our fashion curiosity. In total black look signed Balenciagain immaculate dresses Burberry and Ralph Laurenor even in creations of the house Dior, the British actress plays with the feminine-masculine wardrobe as elegance to the extreme. One of his latest stunts? At the dinner before the BAFTA 2022 ceremony when she wore a piece by the young designer in vogue Nensi Dojakaall upgraded with waders from the latest collaboration between jimmy choo and Mugler. And if Emma Watson has imposed its fashion stature over the years, it has done so according to its own codes and values, until it has imposed sustainable fashion on the red carpet.

Emma Watson, committed to the red carpet

Because she’s known for being an avid follower of responsible fashion, her choices are rarely trivial. On the contrary, it is being informed and sensitive to the challenges of sustainable development that she now designs her outfits. How ? By selecting them so that they have a lower environmental and human impact. For the Earthshot Prize ceremony last October, for example, the actress and ambassador ofUN Women opted for a recycled white tulle look from the London designer Harris Reedcreated from second-hand wedding dresses from the NGO Oxfam. But we also remember her dresses Louis Vuitton and Calvin Klein designed with recycled plastic bottles, or even creation Elie Saab made from dormant fabrics in 2017. On the occasion of his birthday, a look back in images at 20 times when Emma Watson lit up the red carpet with her beauty and her values.

