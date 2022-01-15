Emma Watson dreams of directing: she spent her lockdown “behind the camera”

Emma Watson filled his lockdown time by learning one new skill and we can’t wait to see the results, maybe at the cinema!

The actress, famous protagonist of the saga of Harry Potter, like Belle in The beauty and the Beast and most recently appeared in Little Women, he shared how he spent his days in quarantine learning how being is on the other side of the lens.

Emma Watson – getty images

On Instagram, the star told her followers about her experience of “stand behind the camera“describing it as the”most powerful thing“who learned in that period:

“Being behind the camera and learning how it works is the most powerful thing I’ve learned in isolation“, he wrote. “As a young woman, I always thought that the most fascinating and exciting thing would be to be someone’s ‘muse’; and of course as women, we are inspiring … but wow it’s something else to be able to tell your own story and about other people“.

He shared his words along with some nice photos where it looks very comfortable holding one giant professional camera.

Looks like Emma is getting ready for making his directorial debut, a dream that she has in common with two famous colleagues: also Zendaya And Margot Robbie they want to be a director and are studying hard to be able to become one soon.

ph. getty images