A long-standing rumor about the actress Emma Watson has finally found definitive confirmation. In fact, the rumor was circulating that the actress who gave the face to Hermione Granger in the saga of Harry Potter abandoned a set, refusing to shoot a controversial scene. The film in question is Let’s get it over with and to confirm how things went was the director himself, Seth Rogen.

We have to go back to 2013, the year in which the madman came out This is the End, a film that marks the couple’s directorial debut Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. The two six years earlier had already made a short version entitled Jay and Seth vs. The Apocalypse, and the extended version has also met with some success at the box office, with a collection of more than 120 million dollars. The story tells of an unlikely apocalypse lived in Beverly Hills, which began during a party at James Franco. In the film, all the actors play themselves and, in addition to Seth Rogen and Franco, the cast includes many celebrities such as Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Kevin Hart, Rihanna, Emma Watson and many others.

There are some rumors about Emma Watson. In fact, it seems that the actress, at the center of rumors about her farewell to the cinema just a few weeks ago, had believed too extreme a scene from the film, enough to leave the set. In Let’s get it over with, Watson finds refuge at James Franco’s home in the midst of the apocalypse. However, she leaves almost immediately, alarmed by some sentences about a possible rape uttered by the men of the house.

From the script, however, it should also have been present in another scene that he would have foreseen Danny McBride as a cannibal and Channing Tatum on a leash with a leather thong A scene (which is actually part of the film, towards the end) considered too extreme for the actress, who would have thus abandoned the set. This was confirmed by Seth Rogen himself in a recent interview with GQ. Here, he commented on the story:

“I don’t look to the past thinking ‘How he dared?’, Do you understand? I think that sometimes when you read something, then when it is made it doesn’t always come out as you thought at the beginning ».

From Rogen’s words, it therefore seems confirmed that indeed Watson refused to shoot that particular scene, despite having read it in the script. Rogen, however, also added that relations between them have not been affected:

Loading... Advertisements

“It was no bad end to our relationship. She came back the next day to say hello. He helped with the promotion of the film. No resentments and I couldn’t be happier with how the film turned out in the end “

Indeed, the same co-director of Let’s get it over with he also added that “Probhe was cleverly right. It was probably more fun in the way we ultimately made it“.

Photo: Getty (Gary Gershoff / WireImage)

Source: GQ

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED