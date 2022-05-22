Emma Watson made a spiritual retreat where she was silent for 10 days

Emma Watson doesn’t seem to have a problem making her voice heard. The actress learned to navigate interviews and the media at a young age thanks to her participation in the Harry Potter franchise. But Watson isn’t just outspoken about his work. She is known for her activism and acting and has championed causes like women’s rights for years. But Watson seems to be just as passionate about going inside as she is about talking. The feminist once even attended a spiritual retreat where she was silent for over a week.

Emma Watson | David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Emma Watson has found ways to navigate her busy life

It’s no secret that Watson’s life can be pretty hectic. Between photography projects, talks, interviews, photo shoots and more, things can get a little hectic for the Little woman actor. Over the years, Watson has found ways to cope with his busy life. One of the strategies he uses is to keep his cell phones off and avoid technology as much as possible. However, she has also shared that Buddhism has helped her significantly.

The movie star has a passion for Buddhism.

But how did Watson come to Buddhism? A true bibliophile, the Beauty and the Beast star first found out through reading. In an interview with Metro, she was candid about her interest in Buddhism. “I started to get interested in a literary way, but I realized that reading books wasn’t enough, that you have to practice to make it work,” Watson admitted. “So I started it and I love it, it helps me a lot.”

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/EUAVH2od-A0?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson was ‘so stressed and anxious’ about turning 30

Watson attended a 10-day spiritual retreat that required her to take a vow of silence.

In addition to Buddhism, yoga has also helped Watson gain a deeper sense of peace. In fact, Watson was working on getting himself certified in 2019. Part of his certification actually included a spiritual retreat. The retreat lasted 10 days and was completely silent. Although the media described the retirement as a silent vow by Watson after ending a romantic relationship, Watson shared that it was actually a required part of her certification.

The actor recalled an accomplished photographer who did a meditation retreat two years earlier.

Certification or not, most people would agree that being silent for 10 days is quite a feat. But Watson appears to have reaped the benefits of spiritual retreats at a young age. In 2017, she fell in love with the photographer, Peter Lindbergh, who photographed her for his conversation with Interview magazine. He also seemed passionate about going inward on retreats.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/cQynYGDpyiw?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

RELATED: Emma Watson on why she got so emotional over Rupert Grint at the ‘Harry Potter’ reunion

“I love him so much,” Watson said of Lindbergh. “He is the Ferrari of photographers: really thoughtful, engaged and then Boom boom boom. He is so fast. He doesn’t beat around the bush. During the day I asked him: ‘What are your plans after this?’ And he told me, ‘I’m going to do another meditation retreat.’ I was like, ‘Of course you meditate! You are like the Buddha. You’re, like, one of the happiest people I’ve ever met.’”

Clearly, Watson managed to get a page out of Lindbergh’s book and made a retreat herself only a few years later. It will be interesting to see how her love for yoga and Buddhism plays out in the future.

RELATED: ‘Harry Potter’: Emma Watson ‘Can’t Compete’ With Rupert Grint’s First Big Purchase