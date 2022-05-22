Entertainment

Emma Watson made a spiritual retreat where she was silent for 10 days

Emma Watson doesn’t seem to have a problem making her voice heard. The actress learned to navigate interviews and the media at a young age thanks to her participation in the Harry Potter franchise. But Watson isn’t just outspoken about his work. She is known for her activism and acting and has championed causes like women’s rights for years. But Watson seems to be just as passionate about going inside as she is about talking. The feminist once even attended a spiritual retreat where she was silent for over a week.

Emma Watson has found ways to navigate her busy life

It’s no secret that Watson’s life can be pretty hectic. Between photography projects, talks, interviews, photo shoots and more, things can get a little hectic for the Little woman actor. Over the years, Watson has found ways to cope with his busy life. One of the strategies he uses is to keep his cell phones off and avoid technology as much as possible. However, she has also shared that Buddhism has helped her significantly.

