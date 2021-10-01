Emma Watson: ‘My 30 years as a happy single’

The first-class character, strong-willed chin and inextricable mass of curls, was the business card of Emma Watson as a child. A perfect Hermione (chosen after eight auditions), to the point that the mark of the Muggle daughter wizard has remained sewn on her throughout her twenty-year career.

But, just before her thirtieth birthday, the spell broke and the British actress acquired a strong identity, passing through other blockbusters – Beauty and the Beast, blockbuster and in which she did very well with singing – and a theory of arthouse films, from Sofia Coppola’s Bling ring to Little Women Greta Gerwig: she did not disfigure in the stellar cast (from Meryls Streep to Saoirse Ronan) as Meg, the more staid sister of the March, the one who he marries for love, accepts to live in poverty and reaffirms to the most ambitious Jo that every woman has the right to have different dreams.

From the first meeting for the London promotion of The Philosopher’s Stone, in 2001, it became clear that Emma Charlotte Duerre Watson, born in Paris where she lived for the first five years (she moved to Oxfordshire after her parents’ divorce), was the one of the trio of protagonists to have the strongest personality. While Daniel Radcliffe confessed to keeping a poetry diary and Ron Mosley dreamed of opening an ice cream cart, Emma took a certain detachment from acting by considering the idea of ​​pursuing economic studies anyway until graduation.

Like all teenagers, the passion for clothes and makeup arrived, in the oceanic gathering of journalists from all over the world called for the premiere of The Deathly Hallows he skipped all the afternoon interviews because he needed a very long aesthetic session in view of the red carpet, where he still managed to arrive late.

Presenting Sofia Coppola’s Bling Ring at Cannes, she confessed that she shared with the character (young thieves of good families who robbed Los Angeles villas) the absolute passion for lipsticks.

Not struck by the divine talent of acting, she has embarked on the path of auteur films and challenges with herself, not always won. But she has grown and in the meantime has cultivated – without ever disfiguring with splendid looks that have set trends, since 2011 she has collaborated with an ethical fashion line created with Alberta Ferrettti – a passion for reading and activism. In 2013 at the time of the film We are infinite, she was awarded the MTV Awards as “an actress of young age who managed to inspire others with a diverse portfolio of work and a transcendent reputation in the eyes of the public”,

The following year Emma graduated in English literature and Time magazine included her in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

In 2016 she decided to take a one-year break from the stage to devote herself to social and political commitments regarding women’s rights at work. For two years she was Goodwill ambassador, goodwill ambassador from UN Women, a united nations organization that deals with gender equality. His speech for the #heforShe campaign highlights the role of men in promoting gender equality. She declares herself a feminist. The speech is greeted by an ovation.

In 2015 Malala Yousafzai, during an interview with Emma, ​​declared that she became a feminist right after hearing that speech.

The love of reading becomes a virtual and feminist book club, the international commitment has solidified year after year.

Beauty, personality, and commitment can risk overshadowing your partner. Emma Watson has admitted she had an unrequited crush on Hogwarts Malfoy’s “bad” companion, the bleached Tom Felton. Then there was an engagement at the age of 17 with a rugby player who broke her heart, as did her fellow actor who left her in 2008 “so as not to be remembered only as her boyfriend”. And she, few engaged over time, has become very reserved: “I will never say who I go out with, I noticed that in Hollywood there is a tendency to tie the partner to the promotion of films so he too enters the media circus. I hate all this, I would not want my partner to feel obliged to play a part ”. In a recent interview with Vogue UK he declared that he was “self-partnered”, happily single, explaining how much society puts pressure on women, especially when the threshold of thirty is approaching: “There is this uninterrupted flow of subliminal messages: if you have not set up a house, you do not have a husband and a child after the age of thirty there is something wrong. It also applies to a career that must be dazzling and stable. Yes, there is an incredible amount of anxiety linked to the thirty years mark, which however comes entirely from the expectations of society towards you ”.