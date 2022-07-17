Emma Watson or how to reinvent skinny jeans in Paris Haute Couture
We are already fully into the week of the paris couture and, as theatrical as ever, promises to wow us in equal measure with its exquisitely crafted gowns and cutting-edge conceptual designs in unheard-of fabrics, both on and off the catwalk. The first day she has already left us Emma Watson giving an urban twist to the most exclusive fashion.
To attend Schiaparelli’s fall/winter 2022-2023 couture show, the 32-year-old actress chose a striking ensemble that combined luxury and streetwear to perfection. The most striking garment was a blazer black impossible to miss, complete with powerful shoulder pads and monumental lapels, which we remember opened Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2022 haute couture show. To balance out the dramatic piece, Watson wore it with a classic white shirt, jeans skinny gray shoes and black Dr. Martens boots.
And it is that today’s haute couture buyers are looking more to get hold of perfect cut creations than owning a bombastic dress (although it remains an exceptional style, if the occasion and attitude require it). Combining Schiaparelli’s unique jacket with everyday staples, Emma achieved a couture look that was as wearable as it was suggestive.
This article was originally published on Vogue.co.uk. Translation and adaptation: Esther Giménez.