Emma Watson says ‘it would be stupid’ to fight her ‘Harry Potter’ past

Emma Watson wasn’t always sure she wanted to be a professional actress. However, she never doubted that she was destined to play Hermione Granger. The activist fell in love with her character on long car trips when her dad read the Harry Potter books for her So when she found out that the beloved novels were being adapted for the big screen, she fought tooth and nail to secure the role of a lifetime for herself.

‘Harry Potter’ stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint | Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Emma Watson played Hermione Granger for 10 years

Although Watson initially only signed up for two Harry Potter films, he would eventually star in all eight. Though he considered leaving the franchise once or twice, Watson stuck to his guns to the end. The Brown University alumnus would devote an entire decade of her life to filming and promoting blockbuster movies. Over time, her personality and Hermione’s personality seemed to become entangled with each other.

Brown University alum can’t walk away from her ‘Harry Potter’ past

Though Harry Potter ended over a decade ago, Hermione remains Watson’s most popular role. Even when the actor is promoting new projects, harry potter is almost always mentioned. However, Watson seems to have made his peace with this. In an interview with Rookie Mag, the activist admitted that she sometimes feels that people define her by her role. However, that was not going to cause her to try to run away from the character of hers that made her famous.

“I’m not complaining, because people have really given me permission to evolve and have been very supportive of my work outside of Harry Potter,Watson began. “So I don’t feel too suffocated in that sense. But sometimes I have felt a bit limited by the idea of ​​who I should be. Every article that gets published about me has some reference to Hogwarts or Hermione or magic or ‘What would Harry and Ron say?’”

Watson feels it would be foolish to fight the role that made her a household name

Continuing, Watson shared that he would never try to distance himself from Hermione. “But I can’t allow myself to be frustrated about that, because I’m so proud to have been a part of it. Harry Potter and proud of the work I did on those films,” she explained. “And it’s understandable: you can’t expect people to adjust their expectations overnight. I think it would be stupid to try to fight too much.”

While Watson may not be fighting Harry Potter, she certainly took on roles that challenge fans’ ideas of her. One role, in particular, that stands out was her portrayal of Nicki in the shining ring. In the film, Watson played a teenager who (along with friends) stole thousands of dollars worth of designer goods from the homes of celebrities. Watson’s character also liked to sneak into clubs and use his sexuality as a weapon. Watson even took pole dancing classes to prepare for the role. Watson may not be fighting her Harry Potter past, but he certainly seems to have taken on roles that are great foils for Hermione.

