Emma Watson shows how to dress elegantly for women with little bust

Emma Watson is one of the most recognizable women in the world. The British woman is remembered by many for bringing Hermione Granger to life in the Harry Potter film saga.

From the age of 11, she played the lead in films based on JK Rowling’s best-selling books. And she, until she was 21 years old, gave life to the Hogwarts student, who she was of origin muggle.

At such a young age, Watson had already marked an entire generation that grew up watching Harry Potter. However, she was not alone with that, because throughout her life she has stood out for her acting career, for being an activist and for being a fashion icon.

In the first place, for several years British women have shown their commitment to feminism. In fact, in 2014 she was named a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador.

She was also one of the main members who created the He For She movement, which seeks to promote gender equality. And it is that the actress declared that throughout her career she has felt, on more than one occasion, the social pressures that are exerted on her for being a woman.

Emma Watson: fashion icon

On the other hand, another of Watson’s passions is fashion. In an interview she assured that: “Fashion is something that I enjoy very much. Is an expression way”. Likewise, she said that she dresses for herself, that is, she wears what she likes and what she feels uncomfortable with, without following any type of trend.

Watson has her own style, with which she has become a fashion icon. Every time the actress goes to a red carpet, she usually draws attention for the incredible way she dresses. In addition, there are many people who are aware of what she wears of hers, to be inspired by her outfits.

Emma Watson attends the 2021 Earthshot Award at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.

The dress that Emma Watson wore: ideal and flattering for women with little bust

Recently, the British activist attended the BAFTA Awards, some important prizes of the British Academy of Cinematographic and Television Arts. As usual, Watson’s outfit caught the attention of fashionistas. In fact, she was among the best dressed celebrities.

The actress wore a 2-piece dress, in the upper part she used a top black velvet with a V neckline, which highlighted her slim figure. At the bottom, Watson wore a long white tulle skirt. He supplemented his outfits with black bracelet heels with shiny black stones.