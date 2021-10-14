News

Emma Watson, the photo taken by Draco Malfoy is a record: 5 million Likes

A simple photo of Emma Watson smiling and without makeup, published a few days ago by the actress on her Instagram account, she obtained more than 5.47 million Likes and over 26,100 comments. Which if not a record, we are close to it. To trigger such a reaction among the 28-year-old’s 50 million followers Hermione Granger from Harry Potter He was certainly also the author of the shot, quoted by Watson at the end of the sentence Friends know how to portray you the best he wrote to accompany the image in question, because behind that @ t22felton is actually hiding Tom Felton, or the Draco Malfoy of the saga of the boy wizard with goggles. After they met as teenagers on the set of the first movie of Harry Potter (it was in fact 2001), Emma and Tom have always remained friends and had shared photos and videos of their moments together on social networks several times in the past, but fans continue to hope that there is something more between them.

A great friendship

Moreover, in 2011 the actress had revealed that Felton had been his first crush (for the first two films, I was crushed on Tom, she told Seventeen magazine), while a few months ago the 31-year-old actor admitted to Us Weekly that he and Emma used to see each other very often, but we don’t always post photos, even though we know everyone loves our reunions. And the confirmation also arrived on this occasion: I have always cheered for Hermione and Draco, commented a fan; If it became a relationship, my childhood dreams would come true, added another, and on the Instagram account of both of them now (almost) nothing is spoken about other than Dramion and Feltson.


February 23, 2019 (change February 23, 2019 | 18:39)

