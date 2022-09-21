Emmy Awards 2022: in photos the best and worst dressed on the red carpet | People | Entertainment
The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, in the United States, was the venue for the delivery of the 2022 Emmy Awardswhich is considered the Oscars of television and series also participated in platforms of streaming.
In the pre-show, the South Korean series the squid game won four statuettes, while at the televised gala white lotus Y euphoria from HBO swept six and five categories (including the pre-show) on Monday, September 12.
These are the winners of the 2022 Emmy Awards
Before the award ceremony, the stars paraded down the red carpet, some shone with their costumes, but others did not like it so much. Among the actors who stood out with their costumes were Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried and Andrew Garfield.
Best Dresses:
Zendaya
amanda seyfried
kaitlyn dever
Lily James
Kerry Washington
Jung Ho Yeon
Rosario Dawson
Andrew Garfield
hannah waddingham
Elle Fanning
Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal
laura linney
worst dressed:
Sarah Paulson
nicole byer
Britt Lower
Ariel Dumas and Andrew Ecker
Jerrod Carmichael
Kaley Cuoco