Emmy Awards 2022: in photos the best and worst dressed on the red carpet | People | Entertainment

The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, in the United States, was the venue for the delivery of the 2022 Emmy Awardswhich is considered the Oscars of television and series also participated in platforms of streaming.

In the pre-show, the South Korean series the squid game won four statuettes, while at the televised gala white lotus Y euphoria from HBO swept six and five categories (including the pre-show) on Monday, September 12.

These are the winners of the 2022 Emmy Awards

Before the award ceremony, the stars paraded down the red carpet, some shone with their costumes, but others did not like it so much. Among the actors who stood out with their costumes were Zendaya, Amanda Seyfried and Andrew Garfield.

Best Dresses:

Zendaya

Zendaya actress. Photo: AFP

amanda seyfried

Actress Amanda Seyfried. Photo: AFP

kaitlyn dever

Actress Kaitlyn Dever. Photo: AFP

Lily James

Actress Lily James. Photo: AFP

Kerry Washington

Actress Kerry Washington. Photo: AFP

Jung Ho Yeon

Actress Jung Ho-yeon. Photo: AFP

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson. Photo: AFP

Andrew Garfield

Actor Andrew Garfield. Photo: AFP

hannah waddingham

Actress Hannah Waddingham. Photo: AFP

Elle Fanning

Actress Elle Fanning. Photo: AFP

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal

Peter Sarsgaard and Maggie Gyllenhaal. Photo: AFP

laura linney

Laura Linny. Photo: AFP

worst dressed:

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson actress. Photo: AFP

nicole byer

Actress Nicole Byer. Photo: AFP

Britt Lower

Actress Britt Lower. Photo: AFP

Ariel Dumas and Andrew Ecker

Ariel Dumas (l) and Andrew Ecker. Photo: AFP

Jerrod Carmichael

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael. Photo: AFP

Kaley Cuoco