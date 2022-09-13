Emmy Awards 2022: the red carpet, live

There are minutes left before the start of the 74th ceremony of the Emmy, the awards given by the American Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and the famous begin to parade with their best clothes on the red carpet. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles became the meeting point for stars, screenwriters, producers and directors, who hope to win the award tonight that consecrates them as the best of the year.

Actress Natasha Rothwell, for her work in The White Lotus, was nominated for “Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television” Richard Shotwell – Invision

The gala will be hosted by the actor and comedian from Saturday night Live, Kenan Thompson, who will add humor to the night in which the North American small screen dresses up for a party.

Michael Zegen, one of the cast members of The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, one of the most recognized titles of the 2022 Emmys. The fiction starring Rachel Brosnahan is nominated in the categories Best Comedy Series, Best Leading Actress in a Comedy Series , Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Jae C. Hong – Invision

The podium of this year’s nominations goes to the HBO drama Succession, which has 25 applicationsclosely followed by the Apple TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso, and the miniseries -also from HBO-, The White Lotus. Both productions received 20 nominations each. Secondly, Hacks received 17 nominations, as did another comedy, such as Only Murders in the Building, Available on Star+. HBO -and its streaming platform, HBO Max- received a total of 140 nominations for its content and among its fictions highlighted by the Academy are also the comedy Barry and the second season of Sam Levinson’s teen drama, euphoriaone of the phenomena of the year.

For her outstanding work on The Great, Elle Fanning is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jae C. Hong – Invision

The great Jean Smart was recognized in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her great work on Hacks. Her name is one of those that sounds the strongest to win that award.

Richard Shotwell – Invision

Alexandra Daddario, one of the actresses from The White Lotus, one of the productions with the most nominations for tonight. Richard Shotwell – Invision

2022 is another big year for Andrew Garfield. For his work in the crime thriller Heaven Sent, he received a nomination in the category Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television. Richard Shotwell – Invision

Sandra Oh keeps racking up nominations for her breakout performance in Killing Eve. Tonight, she’s up for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series.

Richard Shotwell – Invision

Actress Kerry Washington has no nominations tonight, but her name is always associated with high-quality television productions. Richard Shotwell – Invision

Lee Jung-Jae is a very familiar face to the millions of viewers around the world who have watched The Squid Game. On this Emmys night, the actor was present with his partner, Lim Se Ryung. Lee Jung-ja is up for Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series.

Richard Shotwell – Invision

The Dopesick miniseries received several nominations. Among them, Kaitlyn Dever stands out in the category Best Leading Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie. Jae C. Hong – Invision

MJ Delaney, one of the directors of Ted Lasso, together with Bashan Aquart, director of the series Pause with Sam Jay CHRIS DELMAS – AFP

One of the surprises of the year is fiction severity. Released in early 2022, this story created by Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson received five awards. During tonight’s Emmys, it will compete in the Best Drama Series category, its star Adam Scott was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series, John Turturro and Christopher Walken in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, and Patricia Arquette for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Steve Zahn with his partner, the writer Robyn Peterman. This could be a big night for Zahn, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television for his work in The White Lotus. Richard Shotwell – Invision

Screenwriter Emily Heller not only writes, but also produces Barry, the fiction starring Bill Hader. This HBO series competes in several categories, among which Best Comedy Series stands out. MOMODU MANSARAY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Molly Smith Metzler is one of those responsible for Things to Clean, the miniseries that positioned Margaret Qualley, who today competes in the category of Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for Television

ROBYN BECK – AFP

The Severance series is one of the big surprises of the year, and that success had a correlate in the Emmys. The actress Dichen Lachman, although she did not receive any nomination, came to the EMMYs as one of the central actresses of that proposal, which today competes in four categories, among which is Best Drama Series. FRAZER HARRISON – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Nicholas Weinstock, producer of Severance FRAZER HARRISON – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Sheryl Lee Ralph in what could be a great night for her career. The actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on Abbott Elementary. Richard Shotwell – Invision

For his portrayal of comedian Lenny Bruce, Luke Kirby was repeatedly praised by the press. And while he wasn’t nominated for that performance in The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, Kirby is at the ceremony waiting to see if that title receives any distinction. FRAZER HARRISON – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

One of the directors of the Atlanta series, Hiro Murai, along with a writer from Barry’s writing team, Emma Barrie MOMODU MANSARAY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Actress Laverne Cox is part of the cast of Inventing Anna. At the 2022 Emmys, that production competes in the Best Miniseries category. Jae C. Hong – Invision

Zuri Hall, cast member of The Morning Show. Richard Shotwell – Invision

Megan Stalter is part of the acclaimed Hacks, the comedy that at the 2022 Emmys aspires to win the award in the category for Best Comedy Series. Richard Shotwell – Invision

Laura Linney of the Ozarks Jae C. Hong – Invision

Elle Fanning, beautiful Jae C. Hong – Invision

Ayo Edebiri opted for pink Richard Shotwell – Invision

Patricia Arquette and Eric White Richard Shotwell – Invision

Cynthia Addai-Robinson Richard Shotwell – Invision

markella kavenagh Richard Shotwell – Invision

Connie Britton Richard Shotwell – Invision

Jung Ho Yeon Richard Shotwell – Invision