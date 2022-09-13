Emmy Awards 2022: the red carpet, live
There are minutes left before the start of the 74th ceremony of the Emmy, the awards given by the American Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, and the famous begin to parade with their best clothes on the red carpet. The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles became the meeting point for stars, screenwriters, producers and directors, who hope to win the award tonight that consecrates them as the best of the year.
The gala will be hosted by the actor and comedian from Saturday night Live, Kenan Thompson, who will add humor to the night in which the North American small screen dresses up for a party.
The podium of this year’s nominations goes to the HBO drama Succession, which has 25 applicationsclosely followed by the Apple TV+ comedy, Ted Lasso, and the miniseries -also from HBO-, The White Lotus. Both productions received 20 nominations each. Secondly, Hacks received 17 nominations, as did another comedy, such as Only Murders in the Building, Available on Star+. HBO -and its streaming platform, HBO Max- received a total of 140 nominations for its content and among its fictions highlighted by the Academy are also the comedy Barry and the second season of Sam Levinson’s teen drama, euphoriaone of the phenomena of the year.
One of the surprises of the year is fiction severity. Released in early 2022, this story created by Ben Stiller and Dan Erickson received five awards. During tonight’s Emmys, it will compete in the Best Drama Series category, its star Adam Scott was nominated for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series, John Turturro and Christopher Walken in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, and Patricia Arquette for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.